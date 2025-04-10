2025 Maruti WagonR Launch Price Rs 5.64 Lakh – 6 Airbags Standard

Maruti Suzuki has just updated its tall boy hatchback for MY25. We’re talking about WagonR, which is currently India’s 4th best-selling car in March 2025. With the 2025 WagonR, Maruti Suzuki has significantly overhauled this budget hatchback’s safety proposition with the addition of 6 airbags as standard. Let’s take a closer look.

2025 Maruti WagonR Launch

Where prices are concerned, 2025 Maruti WagonR is priced from 5,64,000 (Ex-sh) for the base LXi MT variant and goes till Rs 7,35,500 (Ex-sh) for ZXi+ AGS variant. The company has been updating its lineup to offer 6 airbags as standard and WagonR is the latest vehicle from Maruti Suzuki to get this update.

When compared to MY24 prices which only got 2 airbags as standard, 2025 WagonR is now dearer by around Rs 13,000 (Ex-sh), depending on variant. Apart from offering 6 airbags as standard, ABS, EBD and Hill Hold Assist along with 3-point seatbelts and seatbelt reminders for all occupants are also offered as standard.

WagonR has emerged as a sales phenomenon for Maruti Suzuki and is a consistent performer. In March 2025, WagonR was India’s 4th best-selling car after Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Swift and Tata Punch. WagonR has retained the throne as India’s #1 selling car in four consecutive financial years.

Any other changes?

Apart from the improved safety, 2025 WagonR remains identical to its predecessor. There are no features added with the new model or any new colours. Equipment remains the same and so is trim hierarchy and powertrain options. Only, this powertrain will be compliant of India’s new BS6 P2 OBD-2B emission standards.

Maruti Suzuki is still offering 2025 WagonR in four trim levels – LXi, VXi, ZXi and ZXi+. Lower tier LXi and VXi trims get CNG option as well, while VXi, ZXi and ZXi+ trims get an option for AGS gearbox (AMT). There are two engine options include a 65 bhp 1.0L 3-cyl NA Petrol and an 88 bhp 1.2L 4-cyl NA Petrol engine.

Where features are concerned, Maruti Suzuki offers a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, all-four power windows, central locking, remote locking, an MID screen in instrument cluster, manual AC, a spacious cabin and a rather sizeable boot with non-CNG variants.