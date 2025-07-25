2025 Maruti XL6 Updated With 6 Airbags As Standard – Price Hiked

By the end of this year, all Maruti Suzuki cars (Arena and Nexa) will get 6-airbags as standard across all variants

Several of Maruti cars already have 6-airbags as standard. Only a few models are left, which will be updated in the coming months. Earlier in July, Maruti Ertiga and Baleno were updated with 6-airbags as standard, following Alto, Dzire, Celerio, WagonR and Eeco, among others. And now, the XL6 has also received 6-airbags as a standard feature. Let’s check out the details.

Maruti XL6 gets 6-Airbags as standard

A premium version of the Ertiga, Maruti XL6 is offered in three broad trim levels – Zeta, Alpha and Alpha+. XL6 was earlier available with four airbags. It included the driver and passenger front airbags and the front side airbags. Maruti has now added curtain airbags to all variants of XL6, taking the tally to 6-airbags and is making it a standard feature.

Maruti XL6 has various other safety and security features offered as standard. The list includes reverse parking sensors, ABS with EBD and brake assist, ESP with hill hold assist and engine immobilizer. Also included are front seat belt height adjuster, pinch guard power window (driver), high speed alert system and speed sensitive door lock.

There’s a security alarm, central locking, LED front fog lamps, LED high mount stop lamp and rear washer and wiper. Seat belt pre-tensioner with force limiter is available for driver and front passenger. Seat belt reminder lamp and buzzer is there for all occupants. Maruti XL6 has ISOFIX child seat anchorages for second row seats. Features like 360° view camera and tyre pressure monitoring system are available with only the top variants.

A wide range of safety and security features are also available via Suzuki Connect connectivity suite. It includes features like stolen vehicle tracking, geo-fence, time fence, valet alert, breakdown notification, tow away alert and emergency alerts.

Maruti XL6 – Prices increased

With the 6-airbags as standard, prices of Maruti XL6 have been increased by 0.8%. XL6 is currently available in the price range of Rs 11.84 lakh to Rs 14.84 lakh. Depending on the variant, customers will need to pay around Rs 10k to Rs 12k more. A comparable price hike strategy was noted when 6-airbags were made standard with the Ertiga.

In Ertiga’s case, prices were increased by 1.40 percent. Ertiga prices were increased in the range of Rs 12,551 to Rs 18,557. Apart from the enhanced safety kit, there are no other changes to Maruti XL6. Powering the MPV is a K15C smart hybrid petrol engine that generates 103 PS and 139 Nm of peak torque. It is paired with either a 5-speed manual or 6AT transmission.

Fuel efficiency is pretty good – 20.90 km/l with the MT and 20.27 km/l with the AT. Maruti XL6 is also available with factory-fitted CNG kit. When running on CNG, output is 88 PS and 121.5 Nm. XL6 CNG variant offers mileage of 26.23 km/kg. CNG variants have a 45-litre fuel tank and a 60 litre CNG tank, useful for extended range long journeys.