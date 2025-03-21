2025 MG 4 Electric Hatchback Debuts – Gets Cyberster Inspired Makeover

Chinese electric cars have been taking global markets by the storm now. However, many consider MG 4 electric hatchback to be the flag bearer of this movement. The first one to achieve major success outside of China. Now, SAIC Motor has updated MG 4 electric hatchback for MY25 with an all new design language. Let’s take a closer look.

2025 MG 4 Electric Hatchback

First launched in June 2022 as MG Mulan, MG 4 electric hatchback was introduced to global markets in July 2022 and has been a popular choice. It was later renamed MG 4 and continues the same name with its updated model which has just debuted with a massive design overhaul, taking inspirations from Cyberster electric sports car.

While the current MG 4 looks sharp and edgy with a clear hint of aggression, the 2025 MG 4 is thoroughly updated to look a lot softer and friendlier. The company could have gone for a nip and tuck treatment, MG has gone overboard and has updated MG 4’s design completely making it look more mature than it did before.

The new generation model has a softer design with smooth and flowing lines. It has curvy body now and boasts an overall rounded appeal. Front fascia is significantly less aggressive with new LED projector headlights, tapering bonnet, closed-off upper grill, honeycomb pattern lower grille and C-shaped design elements in front bumper.

At the sides, we now have a smooth shoulder line, up to 17-inch stylish alloy wheels, ORVMs mounted on doors, conventional door handles, blacked out pillars, front quarter glass and more. Rear design is interesting with a connected bar LED tail light along with arrow-shaped LED tail lights, similar to that of Cyberster sports car.

Bigger & Lighter

We also get a Black roof along with a sporty roof spoiler. Accentuating the sportiness of rear design, we have blackened elements around number plate area. Charging port is situated in the front left quarter panel. Depending on the trim level, MG 4 will get multiple designs for alloy wheels and some of them are White in colour as well.

Chinese MIIT (Ministry of Industry and Information Technology) revealed that the 2025 MG 4 electric hatchback has grown in size as well. It measures 4,395 mm in length, 1,842 mm in width, 1,551 mm in height and has a 2,750 mm long wheelbase. This is 108 mm longer, 6 mm wider and 35 mm taller than current model and wheelbase has grown by 45 mm.

Interiors of 2025 MG 4 are yet to be revealed. Powering this vehicle is a 160 bhp electric motor that promises a top speed of 160 km/h. Power has gone down by 7 bhp, while the weight has also gone down by 156 kg, tipping the scales at 1,485 kg down from 1,641 kg. It will be launched in China first and then in markets like Europe.