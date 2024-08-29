2025 MG Astor Debuts – Creta Rival Gets 192 BHP Hybrid Engine

Rivals of 2025 MG Astor when launched in India are Creta, Seltos, Grand Vitara, Hyryder, Elevate, Kushaq, Taigun, Basalt, C3 Aircross and Curvv

Competing in the cut-throat compact SUV segment, MG Astor has been navigating this overpopulated space with competitive pricing. Now, there is a new model that has broken covers in the form of 2025 MG Astor (ZS) overseas. Let’s take a look at what is new and how it fares against current Astor.

2025 MG Astor Debuts

A couple of months ago, design patents of what looked like next-generation MG ZS leaked on the internet. More recently, MG began teasing the new ZS for many global markets. The new ZS sticks to the leaked design patents. While current MG ZS, or Astor in India, was a handsome machine, there is a sense of maturity with the 2025 ZS.

ICE MG ZS is sold as Astor in India, while the electric counterpart is sold as ZS EV, instead of Astor EV. The new 2025 MG ZS has a good probability to launch in India as 2025 MG Astor. With an updated design, 2025 Astor will rival Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Honda Elevate, Skoda Kushaq, VW Taigun, Citroen Basalt, C3 Aircross and upcoming Tata Curvv in India.

The competition is intense and 2025 MG Astor’s evolved design language looks like it is poised to take on challenges. There is a larger front grill and it is flanked by two stylish C-shaped grill elements that may be functional. MG logo sits proudly on the bumper and black cladding with a silver faux skid plate lends a tough appeal.

Headlights are still of wraparound design but are now sleeker. The design theme with alloy wheels is similar. However, they look new and more modern. Overall silhouette is similar to current model. There is a new larger rear quarter glass, commanding new pillar designs and shoulder line.

There are a few shiny elements in side profile, adding sophistication and bling. Rear design is vastly unchanged when compared to current Astor. New wraparound tail lights, tailgate and silver elements in rear bumper are notable.

Features and Powertrains

On the inside, there is a new dashboard design that reminds me of a Nissan Magnite, for some reason. When compared to current Astor sold in India, quadrilateral AC vents, sportier-looking steering wheel, wider and shorter 12.3-inch infotainment screen, redesigned centre console, vertically arranged charging pad, yacht-style gear selector, 7-inch instrument screen are some of the notable elements.

Powertrains-wise, 2025 MG Astor gets a new strong hybrid setup, which boasts a total system output of 192 bhp of peak power. A 102 bhp 1.5L petrol engine is mated to a 134 bhp electric motor that draws juice from a 1.83 kWh battery pack. There is no confirmation if MG Motor India will bring this hybrid setup to us or continue the existing engine options.