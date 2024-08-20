2025 MG Astor Hybrid Teased – New Facelift Design, More Features

MG Astor facelift has officially been teased ahead of global debut – India launch is expected next year in 2025

One of the popular crossover SUVs in Spain, the MG Astor has been teased in a new hybrid format. Test mule sightings were quite frequent in recent months. And now, official images of the new MG Astor Hybrid+ reveal new updates that have been introduced. In India it is known as MG Astor, in international markets it is named MG ZS.

2025 MG Astor Hybrid – Powertrain details

Powering the MG Astor Hybrid is a self-charging hybrid propulsion system (HEV). It comprises an Atkinson cycle petrol engine and an electric motor. This hybrid powertrain is already in use with the new MG3 that was introduced recently. The battery pack used is a 1.83 kWh NCM lithium-ion unit. It has enough power to allow the SUV to run on 100% electric mode for limited periods.

2025 MG Astor Facelift has a front-wheel drive system and a 3-speed automatic gearbox. The hybrid SUV has green credentials, as evident with the ECO environmental badge from the DGT (General Directorate of Traffic). It has less emissions in comparison to the petrol-only model.

Existing MG Astor in Spain is offered with a 1.0-litre T-GDI and a 1.5-litre VTI-tech engine options. The 1.0L unit generates 111 PS and 160 Nm. Transmission options include 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic. The 1.5L engine makes 106 PS and 141 Nm. It is offered with a 5-speed manual transmission.

Along with the new hybrid powertrain, MG Astor facelift also features a fine-tuned chassis. MG has focused on introducing updates that make the hybrid variant a lot more agile, more reliable and safer as well. New MG Astor Hybrid+ is expected to deliver better overall performance across urban environments as well as highways.

2025 MG Astor Facelift Hybrid – New design

Images reveal a significant change in the design. MG Astor Hybrid is utilizing the brand’s new design language, as already seen with the new MG3 and MG HS. It now features a sportier, refined and well-balanced form. Front fascia has undergone major changes, integrating new LED headlights and grille. Also new are the bumper and air intakes. Other changes include new alloy wheels, tail lights and rear bumper.

New features

While interiors have not been revealed, MG has stated that the new Astor Hybrid has high-quality materials all across the cabin. Just like the current model, the new hybrid model will continue to offer roomy interiors. The dashboard will have a dual-screen setup for the infotainment and instrument panel. Other updates include power adjustable front seats, a 360° camera setup, wireless charging and keyless access and start system. ADAS kit has been updated with new features.

2025 MG Astor Facelift – Launch Date, price

As per plans, MG Astor Hybrid is scheduled to be launched around September in Europe first. With the updates and the new powertrain, it will be available at a higher pricing. The current petrol model starts at €17,890 (Rs 16.61 lakh approx.). Estimates suggest that MG Astor Hybrid could be offered at around €25,000 (Rs 23.20 lakh). India launch of the new Astor hybrid is expected in 2025. Here it will take on the likes of Creta, Seltos, Grand Vitara, Hyryder, Kushaq, Taigun, etc.