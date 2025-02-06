2025 MG Astor Variants Updated – Panoramic Sunroof Starts At Rs 12.48L

In an attempt to boost sales and draw more buyers, JSW MG Motor India has updated the variants and equipment of 2025 Astor. This way, the company is adding the most sought-after features in this segment, a panoramic sunroof, right from the Shine trim level. This way, MG is making panoramic sunroof more affordable in this segment. Along the way, MG has also axed the 1.3L Turbo Petrol engine which was only offered with top-spec variant.

2025 MG Astor Variants Updated

MG Astor has been one of the popular compact SUVs on sale in India. The company is trying to boost sales by offering what customers in this segment are seeking. A panoramic sunroof at a lower price point. By updating the Shine and Select trim levels of 2025 Astor, MG has made panoramic sunroof feature more accessible for buyers.

How much more accessible, one might ask. The updated Shine trim is now priced at Rs 12.48 lakh (Ex-sh) and offers a panoramic sunroof as standard fitment. Along with Shine, Select trim also gets a panoramic sunroof and is priced at Rs 13.82 lakh (Ex-sh) for manual gearbox variant and Rs 14.85 lakh (Ex-sh) for CVT gearbox variant.

Feature-loaded Experience!

Along with the panoramic sunroof, Shine trim gets a 6-speaker audio system for a pleasurable driving experience. Select trim now gets elevated safety and comfort with the addition of 6 airbags and Ivory leatherette upholstery. The prices of 2025 MG Astor can be seen below, starting from Rs 9.99 lakh (Ex-sh) and goes till Rs 17.55 lakh (Ex-sh). It has to be noted that the 1.3L Turbo Petrol engine has been discontinued for good.

MG Astor is credited with being the first vehicle in its segment to offer Level-2 ADAS. Depending on trim levels, MG Astor offers features like a wireless charging pad, ventilated front seats, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a large touchscreen infotainment screen and instrument cluster, auto-dimming IRVM and other elements.

1.3 Turbo Petrol No More

Also notable are features like i-Smart 2.0, 80+ connected car features with Internet Inside, JIO Voice Recognition, Anti-Theft features, digital ket function, a personal AI assistant, a robust Level-2 ADAS suite with up to 14 autonomous features and up to 50 safety features. The same 1.5L NA Petrol is carried over with 2025 MG Astor, while the 1.3L Turbo Petrol engines is axed.

Also read – Next Gen MG Astor Showcased At Auto Expo 2025