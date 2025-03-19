2025 MG Comet EV Launch Price Rs 4.99 Lakh – New Features Added

JSW MG Motor India has introduced the MG Comet EV 2025, enhancing convenience, comfort, and safety in the country’s most compact electric city car. With prices starting at Rs 4.99 lakh (with Battery-as-a-Service pricing at Rs 2.5/km), the updated Comet EV now features premium interiors, enhanced tech, and improved safety features. Customers can book the new Comet EV 2025 and the recently launched Comet BLACKSTORM edition for a booking amount of Rs 11,000 at MG dealerships across India.

New Features and Variant Breakdown

2025 MG Comet EV is available in five variants— Executive, Excite, Excite Fast Charge (FC), Exclusive, and Exclusive FC—each catering to different user needs. The key updates include:

– Excite and Excite FC variants now feature a Rear Parking Camera and Power-folding ORVMs for added convenience and safety.

– Exclusive and Exclusive FC variants get premium leatherette seats and a 4-speaker audio system, enhancing the in-cabin experience.

– The Fast Charge (FC) variants come equipped with a 17.4 kWh battery pack, offering a range of up to 230 km on a single charge.

MG Comet BLACKSTORM Edition

In February 2025, MG expanded the Comet EV lineup with the BLACKSTORM Edition, priced at Rs 7.80 lakh with Battery-as-a-Service at Rs 2.5/km. The special edition features:

– ‘Starry Black’ exterior with dark chrome and red accents

– Black MG badges and ‘Blackstorm’ embroidered leatherette seats

– 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster

– Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

– Electronically adjustable ORVMs and a 4-speaker audio system

Smart Ownership Benefits with MG e-Shield

2025 MG Comet EV comes with a comprehensive after-sales package under the MG e-Shield program, which includes:

– 3 years / 1 lakh km vehicle warranty

– 3 years Roadside Assistance (RSA)

– 3 free labour services for the first three scheduled services

– 8 years / 1.2 lakh km battery warranty

MG’s Commitment to EV Growth

Rakesh Sen, Head – Sales, JSW MG Motor India, highlighted the growing demand for the Comet EV, “MG Comet EV’s innovative design and user-friendly features have made it a preferred choice among city dwellers seeking practical mobility solution for daily commute. The increasing acceptance of the Comet EV corresponds to the impressive 29% growth in sales in CY’24 compared to CY’23. The MG Comet EV 2025 highlights our dedication to meeting evolving consumer needs.”

With affordable pricing, enhanced features, and a strong after-sales package, the MG Comet EV 2025 continues to position itself as an ideal choice for urban mobility in India.