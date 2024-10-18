2025 MG ES5 (ZS EV Replacement) Exteriors, Interiors, Colours Revealed

The new interior takes a minimalist approach and has an Ivory theme for upholstery and a dual-tone theme for dashboard and door panels

Renowned car manufacturer, MG Motor, has just taken the veil off its upcoming EV. Called ES5, it is touted to be the replacement for ZS EV, one of its successful global electric cars. Revealed ahead of launch, ES5 bears an all-new design for its exteriors and takes a radical change where interior layout is concerned. Let’s take a look.

2025 MG ES5 (ZS EV Replacement)

MG ZS EV was the first electric offering from the brand in India. It is an electrified version of ZS SUV, which is sold in India as Astor. When the new 2025 Astor was revealed, speculations were that it would spawn an electrified version with little EV-specific changes on the outside to establish a distinction.

However, the replacement for ZS EV has been revealed in the form of ES5 and it is nothing like 2025 Astor. While previous iterations have had subtle changes between them and remained identical for the most part, that won’t be the case with soon-to-launch iterations of both ZS (sold as Astor in India) and ZS EV (now called ES5).

We can see a new design language MG is employing with ES5, which is a massive departure from the current model. For starters, MG calls it an “The new A-Class (not Mercedes-Benz A-Class) Rear Drive Pure Electric SUV”. As it suggests, it is a single-motor rear wheel drive fully electric SUV. It measures 4,476 mm long, 1,849 mm wide, 1,621 mm tall and has a 2,730 mm long wheelbase.

It has a much sharper Shark-inspired face than current model and has very aggressive design elements. Notable among them are a split headlight design, angular triple-element LED DRL signature, sharp C-shaped contours in front bumper, sculpted profile with chiselled lines, dynamic 5-spoke design alloy wheels and more.

Rear now has a sportier-looking spoiler and connected LED tail lights with an MG logo in the middle. Rear bumper has fewer blackened elements, lending a less sporty, but premium design. Even from the side, MG ES5 now has a layer of sophistication and gives a feeling of being upmarket. There are a multitude of colour options as well.

New interior!

The word upmarket feels at home when we’re talking about the interiors of 2025 MG ES5. When compared to the current model, upcoming ES5 boasts a much more sophisticated interior layout with minimalism being the main mantra. There’s a large free-standing touchscreen infotainment screen, which seems to integrate all of the climate and music controls.

Behind a new steering 3-spoke steering wheel, we have a fully digital instrument cluster as well. A dual-pane panoramic sunroof lets in a lot of light and together with Ivory interior theme, it looks like it may feel very airy. Powertrain-wise, either a 49.1 kWh or a 62.2 kWh battery will power this vehicle, with up to 525 km of range. China launch will happen in 2024 and India launch, replacing the current ZS EV is not confirmed yet.