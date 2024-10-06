2025 MG Gloster SUV Interiors Spied Ahead Of Launch – New Design, Features

With Toyota Fortuner in the crosshair, MG Gloster facelift has been given a significant boost with three diff locks for off-roading

Taking its game to the next level in the large SUV segment, we have JSW MG Motor launching an update to their Gloster SUV. This vehicle primarily rivals Toyota Fortuner and aims to offer a significantly more premium and luxurious experience. Now, interiors of the Gloster facelift have been spied on, giving us a glimpse of what to expect. New Gloster spy shots are credited to automotive enthusiast Aniket Kashyap.

2025 MG Gloster Interiors Spied

With Gloster 2025 we expect MG to offer a vehicle that will be more premium than it already is. Looking at the test mules, MG might be doing just that. On the outside, Gloster facelift gets a new fascia with a split headlight design with LED DRLs on top and vertically arranged LED headlights below. There is a massive grill in the middle.

While side is almost identical, we can see new tail lights at the rear with MG Gloster facelift. On the inside, it has a slightly redesigned dashboard, making it more modern and bringing it in line with recent trends. We can see a larger free-standing touchscreen infotainment than it did before. Centre AC vents on the dashboard are now squarish in shape.

The climate control panel is now rocker-style toggles, replacing the previous cluster which had dials and buttons. Centre console is completely new and now features two sizeable grab rails. We can see a wireless charging pad as well. It looks large and has a compartment in the middle, suggesting that it could wirelessly charge two devices at the same time.

On the centre console, we can see two circular dials and an electronic parking brake in the middle. One of these dials is a selector for Gloster’s 4X4 shift on the fly transfer case, while other circles through various terrain modes. Gear lever has been shifted to the steering column and might be the same unit as Windsor EV.

What else does it get?

The most interesting element seen with these new spy shots, is that MG Gloster facelift has three diff-lock buttons. While current model only gets an electronically lockable rear differential, Gloster facelift seems to have three locking differentials at the front, rear and centre. Thus giving a massive edge over Toyota Fortuner which only gets a rear-locking differential for off-roading.

The recent test mule spotted is a 6-seater variant with captain chairs in 2nd row. These seats are highly likely to get ventilation features and may get massage functions as well. 2nd-row passengers will also get a dedicated climate zone. Overall interior theme was a darker shade with black upholstery. There may be more options to suit preferences.

Features like Level-2 ADAS, automatic parking, digital instrument cluster, 19-inch alloy wheels, 255-section tyres, electrically adjustable front seats with memory function, large panoramic sunroof, AC vents for all rows, electric tailgate, connected car tech, auto-dimming IRVM and 360-degree camera, among others from current Gloster will be carried on with facelift.

Looking at the design and the new features, one can’t help but draw similarities with Maxus Territory sold in a few markets. Powertrains-wise, MG Gloster facelift will be equipped with a 2.0L diesel engine that is either Turbocharged or Twin-Turbocharged. With up to 213 bhp of peak power and 478.5 Nm of peak torque, mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox.