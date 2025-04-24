2025 MG Hector Launch Price Rs 14 Lakh – E20 Compatible

Committed to the Indian market, JSW MG Motor India has been continually updating its portfolio in the country. Latest update is with India’s 1st Internet SUV, MG Hector, which has been updated to MY25 version. While there aren’t any updates to the design or equipment, Hector has been made compliant with the latest emission standards. Let’s take a closer look.

2025 MG Hector Launch

Combining sustainability and environmental consciousness, JSW MG Motor India has just launched 2025 Hector in India. Starting price of this D-Segment SUV continues to be Rs 14 lakh (Ex-sh). The main change seen with the new 2025 Hector is in its powertrains that meet the latest emission norms that were mandated to go into effect from April 1st, 2025.

India’s first Internet car is now E20 compatible. This means the Petrol variants of MG Hector can now accept E20 fuels where 20% of its composition is Ethanol. This aligns with the company’s enduring commitment to a sustainable mobility future along with environmental consciousness.

With the E20 certification, all Hector (Petrol engine-powered) variants rolling off the production line after March 31st, 2025, will meet this standard. It has to be noted that MG Astor attained E20 certification last year. Thus MG’s portfolio continues to comply with the latest emission standards set forth by Indian Government.

Other than the change in powertrain with regard to emission standard compliance, there are no changes with 2025 MG Hector. Which is not a bad thing as Hector was exceptionally well-equipped, to begin with. It continues with the same 1.5L Turbo Petrol engine with a 6-speed manual and CVT along with a 2.0L Turbo Diesel that is only mated to a 6-speed manual.

Features like a portrait-style 14-inch infotainment system, 70 connected car features, internet connectivity, ADAS suite with autonomous features, dual-pane panoramic sunroof, premium materials and impeccable comfort continue to be its strong points. To push sales around MG Hector, the company recently launched Midnight Carnival campaign too.

Statement from JSW MG Motor India

Rakesh Sen, Head of Sales, JSW MG Motor India said, “The enduring popularity of the Hector highlights its outstanding quality and an alignment with our customers’ needs. The introduction of the E20-compliant version demonstrates in no uncertain terms our commitment to innovation and sustainability in everything we do. We aim to provide vehicles that not only satisfy customer expectations but also play a vital role in fostering a more greener automotive future.”