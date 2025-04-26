2025 MG Windsor EV To Get Larger Battery Pack, ADAS – Launch Soon

While range will increase to around 400 km with the larger battery pack, power and torque numbers will remain unchanged

Launched in September 2024, MG Windsor is currently the top selling electric car in India. Its success comes from multiple USPs such as competitive pricing, Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) model and well-rounded features. To further solidify its leadership position, MG will roll out key updates to the Windsor EV soon, as per a recent report. Let’s ascertain what’s in store.

2025 MG Windsor EV – New variant with a larger battery pack

In its current form, Windsor EV utilizes a 38-kWh battery pack. ARAI certified range is 332 km and the electric motor delivers 136 hp and 200 Nm of torque. As per reports, MG will be adding a larger 50.6 kWh battery pack option to unlock a higher range. The Indonesian version, Wuling Cloud EV, already has this larger battery pack. It has a certified range of 460 km, as per CLTC standards.

As per Indian standards, the range with the larger battery pack could be around 400 km. This will make longer trips more easily manageable with less frequent charging stops. Even for city commutes, the variant with the larger battery will require fewer recharges per week. Performance aspects will remain unchanged with the larger battery pack variant.

Windsor’s nearest rival is Tata Nexon EV, which is available with 30 kWh and 45 kWh battery pack options. MIDC certified range is 275 km and 489 km, respectively. However, as per Tata’s C75 methodology, real-word range is 210-230 and 350-375 km, respectively. One can expect a slightly higher range than Nexon EV with the upcoming Windsor EV variant.

ADAS upgrade

Reports indicate that ADAS could also be introduced with the upcoming updated Windsor EV. If that is true, it can provide a competitive edge over rival Nexon EV. ADAS kit for Windsor EV could include features like autonomous emergency braking, lane keeping assist, traffic sign recognition, blind spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control and surround view monitoring.

Nexon EV currently does not have a dedicated ADAS suite. However, Nexon EV does have safety features like a blind spot view monitor and a 360° surround-view camera system. Talking about crash tests, Nexon EV enjoys a 5-star BNCAP rating. In comparison, Windsor EV is yet to undergo such tests. But the safety kit is pretty robust with features such as 6 airbags, electronic stability control, 360° camera, hill hold control, parking sensors and tyre pressure monitoring system.

With the larger battery pack option and enhanced safety, MG Windsor EV could further increase its lead over rivals. Windsor EV recently achieved a key milestone of 20,000 sales in 6 months, which is a new record for an electric car in India. Existing Windsor EV is available in the price range of Rs 14 lakh to Rs 16 lakh. The larger battery pack variant will be available at a higher price point, even though it will still stay competitive in comparison to rival offerings.

