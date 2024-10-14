2025 MG ZS EV Revealed – Radical New Design Over Next-Gen Astor

When compared to the recently debuted new-gen Astor (ZS HEV), the new 2025 MG ZS EV (ES5) bears a unique appearance

ZS EV is among the first electric cars in India to offer a larger realistic range and bring more buyers onto the EV train. This is the first electric offering from MG and has received one major facelift since launch. Now, the next-gen 2025 MG ZS EV has broken cover and looks significantly radical than it did before.

2025 MG ZS EV Revealed

There is a new generation of ZS EV, which the company is calling ES5. It may potentially launch in India, replacing the current model. ZS EV, currently on sale, and Astor look identical except for a closed-off grill on the former as opposed to that on the latter. This is to reduce costs by sharing most of their components and sheet metal.

However, that isn’t the case with just debuted ES5 (ZS EV) and recently debuted ZS (Astor). That is because they seem to be two different vehicles. It has to be noted that Astor is known as ZS globally and ZS EV is an electric version of it called, well, ZS EV.

The just debuted ES5 will replace MG’s ZS EV and is likely to be positioned as a new vehicle rather than being called ZS EV. Hence the deviation in naming strategy and vastly different design language and sheet metal used. More information will be revealed officially soon.

Dimensions are different too. For context, New ZS (Astor) measures 4.43m long, 1.81m wide and ES5 (ZS EV) measures 4.48m long and 1.85m wide. Just from the pictures, we can see that ES5 looks a lot more sportier, yet sophisticated in its own way.

Radical new design

It is yet to be confirmed if ES5 will take ZS EV name in the future or will be called ES5. Design-wise, we can see a complete departure from recently debuted ZS. We get split headlight design with triple LED DRL signature on top and headlamps positioned below them. ES5’s grill is of a closed design as it doesn’t need a lot of air flow.

ORVMs on ES5 are new and so are the alloy wheels. ES5 also has different sheet metal than the recently debuted ZS and window line is unique as well. At the rear, ES5 gets a new and sporty spoiler design, while ZS’ appear plain. ES5 is the only one to get connected rear LED tail lights with a much sportier design.

Powertrain details are not known yet. Speculations suggest the same electric underpinnings will be offered on ES5 as MG 4 electric hatchback. This means an LFP battery pack of up to 77 kWh promising around 520 km of range on a single charge. Powering the new ES5 (2025 MG ZS EV) might be either a 168 bhp motor, or a 201 bhp or even a 241 bhp unit.