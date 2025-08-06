2025 Nissan Magnite KURO Edition Launch Price Rs 8.30 Lakh

Nissan Motor India Private Limited has launched the new Magnite KURO Special Edition in India, bringing a bold, all-black aesthetic to its popular compact SUV lineup. Priced from Rs 8.30 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the Magnite KURO is now available for bookings at an introductory amount of Rs 11,000 through Nissan dealerships or the official Nissan India website.

Highlights – KURO Special Edition

The word KURO, meaning ‘black’ in Japanese, defines the striking theme of this special edition. Featuring an all-black exterior and interior, the KURO Special Edition is aimed at buyers looking for a premium and distinctive design.

– All-black treatment inside and out, including Piano Black front grille, black skid plates, black roof rails, and black door handles.

– Signature Black LED headlamps with LightSabre turn indicators for a sharp and commanding presence.

– Distinct ‘KURO’ branding on the fender and R16 diamond-cut alloy wheels.

– Premium interior with midnight-themed dashboard, piano black accents, and sable black wireless charger.

– Comes standard with a 5-inch Advanced Driver Assist Display and walk-away lock and approach unlock features.

– Available with both turbo-petrol and naturally aspirated petrol engine options.

– Includes a stealth dash cam accessory for added safety and security.

Prices – KURO Special Edition

The newly launched Nissan Magnite KURO Special Edition is available in four variant options across two engine configurations. The B4D 1.0-litre petrol engine with manual transmission is priced at Rs 8,30,500, while the same engine paired with the EZ-Shift gearbox is priced at Rs 8,85,500. For buyers seeking higher performance, the HRA0 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine is available with a manual transmission at Rs 9,71,500, and with a CVT automatic transmission at Rs 10,86,500 (all prices ex-showroom). This pricing structure makes the KURO Special Edition an accessible yet premium choice across a wide range of budget and performance preferences.

Enhanced Safety and Global Appeal

Magnite KURO Special Edition builds on the recently upgraded New Nissan Magnite, which has earned a 5-star overall passenger safety rating from Global NCAP. It is now among the safest SUVs in India and South Africa across all segments. The SUV features over 55 safety features, including 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, traction control, TPMS, hill start assist, brake assist, and a reinforced body structure with 67% high-tensile steel.

Saurabh Vatsa, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said, “The New Nissan Magnite KURO Special Edition embodies bold design and refined craftsmanship, thoughtfully created in response to strong customer demand for a distinctive, premium, and feature-packed offering. The previous edition of the Nissan Magnite KURO Special Edition received an overwhelming response from customers for its striking all-black aesthetic and unique identity.”

He further added, “The New Nissan Magnite KURO Special Edition elevates the Magnite’s SUV presence while staying true to Nissan’s core promise of exceptional value, advanced innovation, and uncompromised safety. The recent 5-star GNCAP is testimony to our commitment to safety and deliver world class products from India under our ‘One Car, One World’ strategy. To celebrate this achievement, we are also introducing a brand new colour – Metallic Grey to the Magnite line-up.”

New Metallic Grey Colour Introduced

In addition to the KURO Special Edition, Nissan has introduced a new Metallic Grey colour option in the Magnite range. This new colour will be available across Tekna, Tekna+, and N Connecta variants, expanding personalisation options for customers.

With the launch of the KURO Special Edition and the new colour, Nissan continues to build on the success of the Magnite, which is exported to over 65 countries worldwide in both right-hand and left-hand drive versions.