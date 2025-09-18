India Made Nissan Magnite Recalled In Saudi Arabia – 1,552 Units Affected

When Nissan launched the Magnite facelift in earlier this year, it made a huge headline as the company showcased both RHD and LHD versions of this vehicle on the same stage. The first market for made-in-India Nissan Magnite LHD was Saudi Arabia, and the company shipped these units from India.

Made-in-India 2025 Nissan Magnite shipped to Saudi Arabia has now been recalled by the brand over potential braking issues. In the recall draft, Nissan mentioned that this braking issue increases the risk of an accident, which requires immediate action. Let’s take a closer look at the finer details.

2025 Nissan Magnite Recalled

In Saudi Arabian market, Nissan has issued a voluntary recall for Magnite SUV involving a sample size of 1,552 units affected. This recall was announced by Nissan on 9th, September, 2025 and the reference number is 25100. This recall is pertaining 2025 Magnite SUV’s brakes and the company is necessary repairs at no additional cost on owners’ tab.

As per Nissan, clearance between brake pipe and heat shield might be insufficient. Thus leading to reduced brake pedal effectiveness and an increased risk of an accident. The reason quoted by Nissan is insufficient clearance between brake pipe and heat shield may cause the brake pipe to rub against heat shield.

This may potentially lead to damage and brake fluid leakage. This could trigger a brake warning message on the instrument cluster or result in ineffective braking performance. The owners are encouraged to contact their nearest authorised Nissan service centre for an immediate fix which is offered for free.

Is Indian model affected too?

It has to be noted that Nissan Magnite SUV sold in India and in Saudi Arabia are more or less the same, except for being LHD and RHD respectively. The same issues seen with Saudi Arabia spec model might not be seen in India spec model as the brake fluid pipes will be routed differently owing to driver’s position.

Nissan Motor India Pvt Ltd has not announced any such recalls for India spec model yet. The company is keen on expanding Magnite’s reach to more LHD and RHD markets and is also on the verge of launching a sub 4m MPV in India, similar to Renault Triber and then a compact SUV similar to Renault Duster.

Also read – Nissan Magnite GST 2.0 reforms Rs 1 lakh price drop