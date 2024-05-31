2025 Nissan Terrano SUV Render Based On Official Sketch – Duster Based Creta Rival

When launched, 2025 Nissan Terrano SUV might be positioned as a more premium offering over New Renault Duster

New Gen Renault Duster has already made its global debut. India is among the prospective markets where it will be launched and will rival SUVs like Creta, Seltos. Both Renault and Nissan have teased their version of Duster and Terrano for India. Based on the same, here is a digital render of how the Nissan Terrano would look.

2025 Nissan Terrano Compact SUV Rendered

Terrano used to be a slightly less popular counterpart of the vastly popular Renault Duster in India. The company tried to wow buyers with a few extra features that Duster never offered. Still, Terrano couldn’t match Duster’s appeal and popularity. When re-launched, 2025 Nissan Terrano is likely to be based on New Duster’s overall silhouette with a design take of their own.

Rushlane’s render of New Nissan Terrano, penned down by rendering artist Pratyush Rout, is based on what the company teased. In March 2024, Renault-Nissan alliance laid down their future roadmap for the Indian market and shared a glimpse of their upcoming C segment SUV. Our render builds on the design language teased officially.

As seen in the renders, we can see an overall similar silhouette to Dacia and Renualt Duster. Fascia is all new and takes a unique approach. Headlights are of conventional approach and don’t take a split design. We can see an inverted L-shaped LED DRLs above the sleek headlight setup. There is an LED light bar connecting both headlights.

Two parallel chrome strips run from underneath the headlights and meet at the Nissan logo, housed in the middle of a large grill. There are vertical cuts in front bumper that extend down from DRLs. There are J-shaped elements on the lower grill too. A silver element in lower bumper adds a dash of sophistication and will be marketed as faux skid plate.

Even though a lot is going on in 2025 Terrano render’s fascia, it doesn’t look busy or split opinions. In fact, it looks kinda nice. Five-spoke alloy wheels on the side along with that plastic vertical cladding on front doors look nice as well. Other notable attributes are functional roof rails, rear door handles in C Pillars and an overall macho appearance.

More premium than Duster?

It has to be noted that Terrano was positioned at a premium over the Duster with exclusive features like rear AC vents. The same strategy can be implied with the upcoming Duster and Terrano. Among the teased images, Terrano was the only one to feature connected DRLs, strengthening our speculation.

Powertrain details are yet to be confirmed by the company. Both Duster and Terrano will get 7 seater versions further down the line too. Nissan India is currently testing Magnite facelift and is working on a sub 4m MPV based on Magnite in the background.

