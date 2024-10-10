2025 Renault Duster 7 Seater (4570mm) – Bigster SUV Debuts, 1.2 L 3 Cyl Turbo, Hybrid 155 PS

Based on the new-gen Duster, Renault Bigster will challenge rivals like Hyundai Alcazar, XUV700 and Tata Safari

Ahead of its debut at the Paris Motor Show, the Dacia Bigster SUV has been unveiled. In India, the Bigster will be launched under the Renault brand. It will arrive after the new-gen Duster that is scheduled for launch in India in the second half of 2025.

Dacia/Renault Bigster – Key features

In comparison to the new-gen Duster, the Bigster is 230 mm longer. It is 4,570 mm long, 1,810 mm wide and 1,710 mm tall. Wheelbase is 2,700 mm, which is 43 mm longer in comparison to that of the new-gen Duster. Most of the features seen with the concept model in 2021 have been carried over for the production model.

Some of the exterior highlights include a glossy black grille, a studded lower grille and Y-shaped lighting elements. With a ground clearance of 220 mm, Bigster should be able to tackle off-road environments.

Side profile looks robust with thick body cladding, sporty alloy wheels, front door trim, blacked-out pillars and roof rails. Based on the variant, the wheel size could be in the range of 17-inch to 19-inch. At the rear, the tail lamps too have a Y-shaped profile.

Dacia/Renault Bigster – Interiors

The model revealed by Dacia is a 5-seater version. It is possible that 3-row versions could also be on offer. A 7-seater version of Bigster is likely for India, allowing it to compete with the likes of Hyundai Alcazar, XUV700 and Tata Safari.

There are some unique advantages with the 5-seater Bigster such as the massive 667-litre boot. Many features are borrowed from the new-gen Duster such as the Y-shaped elements on the AC vents.

There’s a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 7-inch or 10-inch digital instrument cluster, depending on the variant. Dacia Bigster has ADAS, panoramic sunroof, powered tailgate and wireless charging. There’s dual-zone climate control, powered driver seat and premium Arkamys audio system.

Dacia Bigster – Powertrain options

The powertrain lineup for the Dacia Bigster includes a variety of options, such as mild-hybrid ECO-G (gas/LPG), mild-hybrid gasoline, and self-charging hybrid setups.

The Bigster is the first Renault Group model to feature the new Hybrid 155 powertrain. This system pairs a four-cylinder engine with two electric motors, a 1.4 kWh battery, and a clutch-less automatic gearbox, producing a combined 153 hp (114 kW / 155 PS), making it the most powerful Dacia ever. According to Dacia, the Bigster Hybrid 155 can drive in full-electric mode up to 80% of the time in urban settings, improving efficiency by 6% compared to the Hybrid 140, available on the Duster and Jogger.

Other powertrain options include the TCe 140, a mild-hybrid 1.2-liter turbocharged three-cylinder engine with 138 hp (103 kW / 140 PS) and a 0.8 kWh battery. This setup comes with a six-speed manual transmission, powering the front wheels.

Although Dacia has phased out diesel engines, they continue to offer dual-fuel powertrains. The Bigster ECO-G 140 introduces LPG capability to a mild-hybrid system, producing 138 hp (103 kW / 140 PS). With a 50-liter gasoline tank and a 49-liter LPG tank, the Bigster ECO-G 140 can travel up to 1,450 km (901 miles) on a full tank.

Lastly, the only all-wheel-drive variant is the Bigster TCe 130 4×4, which features a slightly detuned 1.2-liter mild-hybrid engine with 128 hp (96 kW / 130 PS). It comes with a six-speed manual transmission and Dacia’s Terrain Control 4×4 system, offering five drive modes: Auto, Snow, Mud/Sand, Off-Road, and Eco.

Powertrain options for Renault Bigster in India are likely to be different. In specific markets with relatively relaxed emission norms and based on consumer preferences, Bigster could also get a diesel powertrain option.