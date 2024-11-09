2025 Renault Duster Spied In India For First Time – Launch Next Year

First Spy Shots of the 2025 Renault Duster in India Surface from Kerala, Marking the SUV’s Anticipated Return

Renault’s all-new Duster has been spotted testing on Indian roads for the first time, with spy shots captured in Kerala. This signals the brand’s efforts to bring back one of its most recognized models, aiming to revitalize its position in the Indian SUV market.

2025 Renault Duster Spied In India

Captured by automotive enthusiast Aditya in Kerala, these images confirm that Renault is actively preparing for the launch of the all-new Duster in the Indian market. The spy images showcase a heavily camouflaged test vehicle manoeuvring through Kerala’s streets, hinting at the SUV’s final developmental stages.

The spotted Duster retains the robust and muscular stance that made the original model a favourite among Indian SUV enthusiasts. The camouflaged test vehicle hints at contemporary design cues while retaining the familiar Duster silhouette.

The original Renault Duster was a significant success in India, known for its rugged build and versatility. However, it had to be discontinued due to aging design and competition. The reintroduction of the Duster is expected to be a game-changer for Renault, as it will come in both a 5-seater version slated for launch in 2025 and a 7-seater variant planned for 2026. The India-spec Duster may not have the same extensive powertrain options as the European version and is likely to be offered only with a petrol engine.

European Features and Indian Adaptation

Renault launched the new-gen Duster first in Turkey, where it is produced. The global version boasts dual-fuel (gasoline + LPG), strong hybrid, and mild-hybrid options. It comes in trims like Evolution and Techno, featuring 17-inch wheels, LED lights, and a host of safety and tech enhancements, including a 10.1-inch infotainment system and 7-inch digital instrument cluster. However, the Indian version is expected to be streamlined to suit local market preferences, focusing on affordability and practicality.

Why Duster Matters for Renault in India

Renault’s current lineup has faced challenges in gaining traction, with models like the Kwid, Kiger, and Triber underperforming in terms of sales. The re-entry of the Duster is crucial for Renault’s strategy in India, as it revives a well-known brand name that once resonated with SUV enthusiasts.

The new Duster, with modern styling and features, aims to bridge the gap in Renault’s portfolio and offer a competitive edge in the compact SUV segment, rivaling models like the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.

The spotted test vehicle in Kerala confirms that Renault is making significant progress toward launching the new-gen Duster in India. This anticipated comeback could be the much-needed boost to turn around Renault’s fortunes in the Indian automotive market.