2025 Renault Kiger Facelift Spied Testing Again – Launch Soon?

With Duster launch delayed to 2026, Renault aims to keep its Indian portfolio updated. Which means a facelift version of its flagship Kiger sub 4m SUV. The prospect of a Kiger facelift has been confirmed by the previous spy shots. Latest spy shots, however, show Kiger facelift test mule in greater detail. Let’s take a closer look.

2025 Renault Kiger Facelift Spied

India’s sub 4m SUV segment has been a lucrative one for buyers. Many OEMs have cracked the formula and have found great success. Renault Kiger on the other hand, was the least selling (monocoque) sub 4m SUV on sale in India in the month January 2025 with just 755 units clocked and its Nissan counterpart, the Magnite, sold 2,404 units.

Unlike Magnite, Kiger has never been updated ever since it was launched in early 2021. Renault is now developing a facelift version of Kiger and spy shots of test mules have been circulating online. The recent test mule sighting was from Ooty and these spy shots are the clearest yet.

As seen from these spy shots, Kiger facelift retains the basic silhouette of the current model. There doesn’t seem to be any changes with sheet metal either. So, changes on facelift will predominantly be with plastic and fiber elements like front and rear bumpers. Actual design of these bumpers can’t be seen because of the camouflage.

Rear split spoiler, roof rails, shark fin antenna, doors, rear windshield and rear C-shaped LED tail lights look the same as current model. Notably, we can see a smoked or clear lens effect with tail lights. Alloy wheel design is new and it is likely to stay at 16-inches. One feature addition we can see in these spy shots is a 360-degree camera seen on ORVMs.

We can also see a glimpse of Renault Kiger facelift’s fascia, albeit clad with camouflage. Elements like split headlight design with LED DRLs on top and headlamps at the bottom look like they’re the same as current model. We can expect a beefier front bumper and addition of fog lights, which is missing in current model.

What to expect?

On the inside, Renault Kiger currently offers an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, auto climate control, front and rear armrest, keyless entry and push-button start, rear AC vents, adjustable headrests, steering mounted controls, cruise control, a fully digital instrument cluster with a large centre TFT MID and more.

With the facelift, we can expect 360-degree cameras, ventilated seats at the front, auto headlights and rain-sensing wipers and more. Just like Magnite facelift, powertrain options will remain the same with Kiger – a 1.0L NA Petrol engine and a 1.0L Turbo Petrol engine with up to 100 bhp and 152 Nm, mated to either a 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT and a CVT, depending on engine choice.

