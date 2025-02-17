2025 Renault Kiger, Triber Updated With New Features – Price Starts Rs 6.1 L

Renault India has just updated its Triber sub 4m MPV and Kiger sub 4m SUV for MY25. Both these models start at a price point of Rs 6,09,995 (Ex-sh) and come with more features and equipment as standard, as part of this update. With this update, Renault is increasing the VFM quotient of Triber and Kiger.

2025 Renault Kiger, Triber

While the Nissan Magnite was updated recently with a facelift, Renault is still retaining the current design. However, the company is updating the features and equipment, while introducing more variants with Turbo CVT powertrain combination to meet customer demands and potentially boost sales.

Prices for 2025 Renault Kiger and 2025 Renault Triber starts from Rs 6,09,995 (Ex-sh). The Turbo Petrol engine is only offered with Kiger and prices start from Rs 9,99,995 (Ex-sh) for both RXZ MT and RXT+ CVT variants. The RXT+ CVT variant is newly augmented by Renault and aims to offer value for buyers.

Where features are concerned, Renault is adding all four power windows along with remote central locking as standard fitment with 2025 Kiger and 2025 Triber. As per the company’s Human First initiative, 2025 Kiger and 2025 Triber also gets 17 safety features as standard fitment across the variant range.

Specs & Features

Also, Renault is updating the RXL trim and above as they get the 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay along with reverse parking rear view camera as standard fitment. With RXZ variants of 2025 Kiger, Renault has added the remote keycard with an engine start feature as well.

Other than these features addition, Renault is not changing anything else with 2025 Kiger and 2025 Triber. They continue to get the same 1.0L 3-cyl NA Petrol engine with 5MT and 5AMT gearbox options along with 1.0L 3-cyl Turbo Petrol engine with 5MT and CVT gearbox options.

Statement from Renault India

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Venkatram M, Country CEO & Managing Director, Renault India, said, “India holds a significant place in Renault’s global strategy, and we are committed to making mobility smarter, more accessible, and tailored to the evolving needs of Indian customers. The refreshed Renault line-up brings intelligent enhancements that strengthen their appeal, offering a well-balanced combination of style, comfort, and modern features.

Also read – Renault Duster India Launch Details