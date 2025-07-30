2025 Renault Triber Emotion Top Variant Reach Showrooms

Top-spec Emotion variant of 2025 Renault Triber has both manual and AMT options, priced at Rs 8.65 lakh and Rs 9.17 lakh, respectively

Renault recently launched the 2025 Triber facelift, with prices starting at Rs 6.30 lakh. Four trims are on offer – Authentic, Evolution, Techno and Emotion. New 2025 Renault Triber facelift has started arriving at dealerships. Here’s a walkaround video from Drrive Expo of the top-spec Emotion variant, showcasing the exterior, interior and full equipment list.

2025 Renault Triber Emotion top variant – Exterior highlights

With the top-spec Emotion variant of 2025 Renault Triber, customers can choose from 6 single tone and 3 dual-tone colour options. Exterior highlights include LED projector headlamps with integrated LED DRLs and LED fog lamps. However, indicators are halogen units. 2025 Triber facelift has a new front bumper and grille and new Renault logo, which are available with all variants.

While the Emotion variant gets steel wheels, they come with covers designed to mimic the look and feel of dual-tone alloy wheels. Other highlights include wheel arch cladding, contrasting black door handles, door decals, ORVMs with integrated turn indicators, blacked-out B and C pillars and roof rails with 50 kg load carrying capacity.

At the rear, features include rear defogger, washer, wiper, top-mounted brake light, ‘TRIBER’ badging on the boot lid and LED tail lamps. Front and rear skid plates have a silver finish, which ensures a sporty look and feel. A spare wheel is available with top variants only and it is mounted under the rear of the vehicle.

2025 Renault Triber Emotion – Interiors, equipment list

Inside, the 2025 Renault Triber Emotion has dual-tone interiors. Key features include day night IRVM, silver finish on the door handles and LED cabin lamp. Also, upper glove box, HVAC knobs with chrome finish and rear room lighting. Tech kit includes an 8-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system, a 7-inch TFT instrument cluster, smart access card and wireless smartphone replication with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Other highlights include cooled centre console, driver seat arm rest, cooled lower glove box. There’s push button start stop and auto headlamps. Triber facelift top variant has front air conditioning, steering mounted controls, 12V socket in front and second row and 2nd and 3rd row AC vents. Seats are highly customizable, offering more than 100 different storage combinations.

Safety is pretty robust, with 21 standard features available with all variants. Key highlights include 6-airbags, electronic stability program, hill start assist and traction control system. Other standard features include tyre pressure monitoring system, rear parking sensors, ABS and EBD with brake assist. Emotion variant has some additional safety features such as front parking sensors, follow me home headlamps and take a break reminder.

Powertrain options

2025 Renault Triber facelift gets power from a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated, 3-cylinder engine. It delivers 72 PS and 96 Nm of peak torque. A 5-speed manual transmission is standard across all variants. The top-spec Emotion variant also comes with a 5-speed AMT option. Users can also choose CNG, which is provided at the dealer level. Cost of the CNG kit is around Rs 80,000, but can vary based on location.