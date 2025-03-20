2025 Renault Triber Facelift Spied For The First Time

Renault seems to be updating the Triber with a mid-life facelift to increase its sales potential. Spy shots of the same have surfaced on social media platforms for the very first time. This particular test mule can be seen on top of a flatbed pickup truck and it features camouflage across its body to conceal its identity.

2025 Renault Triber Facelift

Once operating premium vehicles like Fluence and Koleos along with mainstream SUVs like Duster and Captur, Renault currently only has three affordable models. These include Kwid, Triber and Kiger. Renault is on the verge of updating Kiger in India with a facelift as seen with the recent spy shots.

Now, Triber facelift test mules have been spied for the first time in what looks like Chennai city. This spy shot shows Triber facelift test mule from the rear and it is fully draped in camouflage. Renault Triber operates in the sub 4m MPV space and is the only one of its kind currently on sale in the Indian market.

As seen from the spy shots, 2025 Renault Triber facelift seems to be retaining its overall silhouette. Even the rear profile looks almost identical to current model. These suggest that the facelift will be a minor update and is likely to retain most of its sheet metal. We can expect new front and rear bumpers to establish a unique look.

What to expect?

There may be a few tweaks to the internals of rear tail lights. We can expect a slightly revised front fascia with little more aggression and sportiness. Revised headlights can also be in the equation. Renault does not offer alloy wheels with current Triber. With the facelift, we can expect alloy wheels or a new design for stylized steel wheels.

On the inside, we can expect it get minor revisions and incorporate more features than it did before. For starters, we can expect features like automatic climate control, cruise control, wireless charging pad, auto headlights, an auto-dimming IRVM, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and more.

Powertrains-wise, 2025 Renault Triber facelift is highly likely to retain the same 1.0L ENERGY 3-cyl naturally aspirated engine as current model. This engine is capable of generating 71 bhp and 96 Nm, mated to either a 5-speed manual or 5-speed AMT. Turbo Petrol option is unlikely and there will be a dealer-installed CNG kit option as well.

Source