2025 Renault Triber Facelift Variant-Wise Features – Full Details

With prices starting at Rs 6.29 lakh, 2025 Renault Triber is currently the most affordable 7-seater MPV in the country

Renault has launched the 2025 Triber facelift with a comprehensive range of visual and functional updates. Four trims are on offer – Authentic (Rs 6.29 lakh), Evolution (Rs 7.24 lakh), Techno (Rs 7.99 lakh) and Emotion (Rs 8.64 lakh) (all prices Ex-sh). To make an informed decision, let’s explore the variant-wise features.

2025 Renault Triber base variant (Authentic) – Key features

Key exterior highlights include projector headlamps, body-coloured bumpers and 14-inch steel wheels with covers. 2025 Renault Triber base variant has manual ORVMs. While a total of 6 single tone and 3 dual-tone colour options are available, the base variant gets only 3 single tone choices. It includes Ice Cool White, Moonlight Silver and Stealth Black.

Inside, the base variant does not get any infotainment system. Equipment list includes an LED digital instrument cluster, manual AC, remote central locking, 12-volt socket and tilt adjustable steering. Other features include removable 3rd row seats, second row seats with slide, fold, recline and tumble functions, power windows, black upholstery and LED cabin lamp.

Renault is offering 21 safety features as standard with all variants of 2025 Triber. That means a cocooned experience even with the base variant. Standard safety features include 6-airbags, hill start assist, electronic stability program, traction control system and front parking sensors. Also, rear parking sensors, tyre pressure monitoring system, EBD with brake assist, ABS and follow me home headlamps.

2025 Renault Triber Evolution – Key features

In addition to the features available with the base variant, the 2025 Triber Evolution variant gets an enhanced tech package. It includes wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system and rear camera. Equipment list also includes 4 speakers and grab handles for the second and third row seats. 2025 Triber Evolution has two additional single tone colour options of Zanskar Blue and Shadow Grey.

2025 Renault Triber Techno – Key features

Exterior highlights include 15-inch steel wheels with covers, LED tail lamps, chrome bumper accents, door decals and black outside door handles. Also, power adjustable ORVMs with integrated turn indicators and roof rails that support up to 50 kg weight. 2025 Renault Triber Techno variant has all six single tone colour options including the Amber Terracotta.

Inside, the equipment list includes centre console cooled storage, steering mounted controls and suave black & greige woven upholstery. Also, upper glove box, chrome AC controls, silver finish on the door handles and day/night IRVM. There’s a 12-volt socket in the second row, rear seat lighting and rear washer and wiper.

2025 Renault Triber top-spec Emotion variant – Key features

Exterior highlights include LED projector headlamps, LED DRLs, LED fog lamps, dual-tone wheel covers, auto fold ORVMs and blacked-out B and C pillars. Also included are auto headlights with follow me home function. 2025 Renault Triber top-spec Emotion variant has 6 single tone and 3 dual-tone colour options. Dual-tone options are Amber Terracotta with Mystery Black Roof, Shadow Grey with Mystery Black Roof and Ice Cool with Mystery Black Roof.

Inside, the equipment list includes a 7-inch TFT digital instrument cluster, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and height adjustable driver’s seat. Also, cooled lower glove box, push button start, 2 tweeters, 3rd row 12-volt socket, auto wipers and rear defogger. There’s cruise control as well.

2025 Renault Triber – Powertrain options

All variants of 2025 Renault Triber are powered by a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated, 3-cylinder engine. It generates 72 PS and 96 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. The top-spec Emotion variant gets an additional 5-speed automated manual transmission (AMT) option. The AMT variant costs Rs 52,000 more than the manual variant. CNG option for 2025 Renault Triber is likely to be available as a retrofit at the dealer level.