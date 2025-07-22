2025 Renault Triber Teased Before Launch – New Logo, Identity

Renault India, a wholly owned subsidiary of Renault Group, is about to launch the 2025 Triber 7-seater MPV in India. Ahead of July 23rd launch, the company has officially teased 2025 Triber for the first time. Not just that, the company has revealed the new logo and the company’s new visual identity. Let’s take a closer look.

2025 Renault Triber Teased – New Brand Identity

Renault Triber is India’s only 7-seater monocoque MPV in the highly lucrative sub 4m segment, making it quite unique. However, Triber has remained the same ever since it was first launched in 2019 and the company is now transforming Triber for 2025 with an all new design and hopefully, more features.

Triber’s launch on July 23rd will mark a significant shift in Renault India’s strategies and approach. That’s because Triber will be Renault’s first vehicle to launch in India to feature the company’s new minimalist 2D logo replacing the older one. Called ‘interlocked Diamond logo’ this new logo symbolises Clarity, Connection and Continuity.

All these elements affirms Renault’s digital-first approach and marks the company’s transformation into a modern, human-centric and tech-forward approach. Renault’s Diamond logo has been redefining French design and engineering since 1925 and in 2025, Renault India will adopt a new digital interlocked Diamond logo which is minimalist and 2D.

Triber will be the first vehicle in India to feature this new logo and will be followed by all future Renault vehicles launched in India. In the pipeline are Kiger facelift, Kwid EV (which could be called E-Kwid) and the re-launch of Duster.

What to expect from Triber Facelift?

Triber facelift or ‘All-New Triber’ as Renault India calls it, is set to launch in India on 23rd July, 2025. It will be a major redesign, as suggested by the teaser and as seen in spy shots. We will get a new fascia with a larger and more aggressive grille, LED DRLs in headlight assembly and fog lights for the first time.

There will be new wheel cover design and new tail lights, which could be LEDs this time around. Interiors will probably get an upgrade too. We can expect a larger touchscreen, an automatic climate control panel, auto headlights, rain-sensing wipers and more. We hope Renault adds the 99 bhp 1.0L Turbo Petrol engine option with Triber facelift on top of the 1.0L NA Petrol engine.