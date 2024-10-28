2025 Royal Enfield Bear 650 First Official Image Out Before Launch

When launched, 2025 Royal Enfield Bear 650 will be the first scrambler from the brand based on its renowned 650cc platform

Among the world’s most iconic motorcycle manufacturers, Royal Enfield, has been actively working on expanding its 350cc, 450cc and 650cc portfolios to widen their appeal. At the top-tier, we have a 650cc platform, which is witnessing a lot of activity. Now, the company has officially teased Royal Enfield Bear 650. Let’s take a look.

2025 Royal Enfield Bear 650

When the first set of Royal Enfield’s 650cc scrambler leaked on the internet, it created a commotion among the motorcycle fraternity across the world. This is a lightweight and off-road-oriented version of Interceptor 650 and it gets a lot of upgraded features and components over it.

Interceptor 650 has been loved by many, owing to its simplicity and retro charm. Now, enthusiasts get to see a wild side of it. As seen in the teasers, Royal Enfield has confirmed the name of its upcoming Scrambler. Initially, speculations suggested it would be called Scram 650 and then we saw Interceptor Bear 650 being trademarked in India.

Putting a full stop to speculations, Royal Enfield has chosen to call it Bear 650. Keeping it in line with the company’s recent naming trends. First we got a Gorilla-inspired name and now we get a Bear. Where design is concerned, Royal Enfield has kept it simple and close to the Interceptor 650 it is based on.

The main difference we can see are the USD telescopic front forks finished in a lovely Gold shade. Thus Bear 650 becomes the first offering based on this chassis to get USD forks. Rear is still twin-shock setup and upcoming Himalayan 650 will be the first 650cc Royal Enfield to get rear mono-shock setup.

We can see single-tone and dual-tone colours with Royal Enfield Bear 650, as seen in the teaser. Bear 650 gets a single exhaust setup, which will contribute to weight reduction. Another notable element on this motorcycle is the addition of the 5-inch Tripper Dash which gets features like Google Maps and music controls.

In Gut We Trust

The teaser signifies changing landscapes from the city to the deserts. Indicating that Royal Enfield is pitting this motorcycle as a getaway vehicle to have some fun off-road to escape the mundane 9-5 routines. Notably, this teaser was voiced by renowned motorcycle racer, stuntman and bike builder, Eddie Mulder.

Royal Enfield Bear 650 will be powered by the same 648cc parallel-twin oil-cooled engine that is capable of generating 47 bhp and 52 Nm, mated to a 6-speed gearbox. In the teaser, this motorcycle seems to have reworked exhaust noise and sounded a lot like an American V-Twin. More details will be revealed soon and launch is likely to happen in 2025.

1 of 5

Also read – Royal Enfield Electric Motorcycle Leaked