2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Highway Mileage Test Report

Royal Enfield has given the Hunter 350 a thorough update in 2025. This update addresses most of the customer complaints that the company was riddled with. The base price was still maintained at Rs 1.5 lakh (Ex-sh), which is now reduced to Rs 1.38 lakh (Ex-sh) for the base Retro trim and prices go till Rs 1.67 (Ex-sh) for Metro trim and dual-tone colours.

For this highway mileage test review, we experienced the single-tone Rio White colour of 2025 Hunter 350 Metro trim which is priced at Rs 1.62 lakh (Ex-sh). At first, Rio White felt a little bland when compared to dual-tone shades like Tokyo Black, London Red and Rebel Blue. However, Rio White grew on me so much that if it was my money, I would pick it over other single-tone and dual-tone shades.

Hunter 350 Highway Mileage Test

Among the few options for a 600 km round trip, I chose the new 2025 Hunter 350 to experience this new and improved motorcycle over a longer distance and understand its characteristics and personality. Also, it was a perfect opportunity to calculate fuel efficiency of this roadster by tank-to-tank method.

With just one day to cover a 600 km round trip, I didn’t baby the motorcycle at slow speeds to squeeze out maximum fuel efficiency. Instead, I maintained typical highway speeds — between 80 km/h and 100 km/h — just as most riders would on this bike, depending on the speed limits along the route.

This mileage test should give results close to reality if you maintain normal highway speeds of 80 km/h to 100 km/h. Most of this ride (around 98%) was on the highway and some city environments were encountered while exiting Pune and while going through Sangli and Miraj. It has to be noted that the media sample loaned by Royal Enfield for this review had 891.5 km clocked on the odo at the time of collection.

I began the ride early at 6 AM to avoid traffic and filled up the 2025 Hunter 350’s fuel tank just outside Pune, where the odometer read 942.1 km. After resetting Trip B to zero, I set off to test the bike’s real-world highway mileage while maintaining steady cruising speeds.

Highway Mileage at Highway Speeds Report

After covering around 285 km on this ride (as shown on Trip B, with the odometer reading 1,230.7 km), the low fuel indicator lit up on the instrument cluster, automatically triggering Trip F — which tracks the distance covered after the warning appears. About 1.7 km later, I stopped at a fuel station and refilled the tank.

This time, the 2025 Hunter 350’s 13-litre tank took in 9.28 litres of E20 fuel, with Trip B showing 288.5 km. That works out to a mileage of 31 km/l. It’s worth noting that this figure reflects consistent highway cruising between 80 km/h and 100 km/h, with only about 2% of the ride spent in city traffic.

This is not a bad figure considering I was heavy on the throttle to cram 600 km round trip within a single day. If you are riding slower and in a relaxed manner, 2025 Hunter 350 will return better mileage figures (fuel efficiency) than what I got.