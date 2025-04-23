2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Launch At HunterHood Festival – Delhi and Mumbai

Hunter 350 is currently the third best selling Royal Enfield motorcycle with a market share of around 20%

Catering to riders who prefer a compact and agile machine, Royal Enfield launched the Hunter 350 in 2022. With its athletic build and sporty profile, Hunter 350 has emerged as one of the preferred options in the 350cc motorcycle segment. The fact that Hunter 350 is the most accessible Royal Enfield bike has also helped boost sales. To sustain the momentum, Royal Enfield will introduce the updated Hunter 350 on 26th April at the HunterHood festival. Let’s ascertain what all could be new with the updated Hunter 350.

2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 – What to expect?

Based on user feedback, one area for improvement is the suspension setup. Many Hunter 350 users have shared their experience about the bike’s stiff suspension setup at the rear. In its current form, the bike is equipped with twin tube emulsion shock absorbers with 6-step adjustable preload. A stiffer suspension ensures agile characteristics and quick manoeuvres, which is perfect for city conditions. However, a stiff suspension can also impact overall ride comfort, especially when negotiating rough patches.

Other 350cc Royal Enfield bikes such as Classic 350 use a similar rear suspension, but the tuning is different. On the Classic 350, the rear suspension is tuned to prioritize comfort. This is in line with the bike’s retro-cruiser persona. A softer suspension adequately meets the needs of long rides and complements the bike’s relaxed riding ergonomics.

Effects of the stiff suspension used with Hunter 350 are amplified since the bike utilizes 17-inch wheels at both ends. In comparison, the Classic 350 comes with 19-inch front and 18-inch rear wheels. Hunter 350’s smaller wheels enhance agility. But combined with the stiffer suspension, overall riding comfort is impacted across rough surfaces.

Royal Enfield is known to listen keenly to consumer feedback. As the stiff suspension of Hunter 350 has been highlighted by several users, the updated version could get a new rear suspension. Evidence to support this possibility also comes from an earlier test mule sighting, which was seen with a new rear suspension.

New colours, graphics

Another area that Royal Enfield has consistently focused on is to introduce new colour options for its motorcycles. For most Royal Enfield bikes, the number of colour options are usually higher than that available with respective rival offerings. This approach ensures that users can happily choose their favourite colour and don’t have to make compromises.

Colour options currently available with Hunter 350 include Factory Black, Dapper Green, Dapper White, Dapper Grey, Rebel Black, Rebel Blue and Rebel Red. Some updates to the graphics could also help achieve a fresh new look. Excluding the likely changes to the rear suspension, other hardware specifications will remain the same.

With the updates, Royal Enfield Hunter 350 could be offered at a slightly higher pricing. The base variant, Factory Black, is available at a starting price of 1.50 lakh. The Dapper variants are priced at Rs 1.70 lakh, whereas the Rebel variants have a price tag of Rs 1.75 lakh.