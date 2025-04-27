2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Launched – Major Updates For Top Variant

While price of the base variant remains unchanged at Rs 1.50 lakh, the higher variants of 2025 Hunter 350 will now cost ~ Rs 6.5K more

Royal Enfield has launched the 2025 Hunter 350 with multiple new updates for the higher variants. Key highlights include sportier colourways, enhanced riding comfort and multiple new additions to the equipment list. Let’s explore all the latest upgrades introduced with 2025 Hunter 350.

2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 – What’s new?

Based on market feedback, the stiff rear suspension setup of 2025 Hunter 350 has been upgraded for a plusher feel. It now uses progressive springs instead of linear springs. Many Hunter 350 users had pointed out the bike’s stiff rear suspension. This has now been fixed with the 2025 model. Users can expect greater comfort across rough patches and bumpy roads. However, progressive springs also mean that some of the handling precision may be diluted.

Overall ride comfort has been further improved with the use of higher density foam cushioning for the seat. The shape and dimensions of the seat remain unchanged. At the front, 2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 gets updated LED headlight. It has enhanced illumination, making night rides a lot safer.

Tech upgrades include the addition of Royal Enfield’s Tripper Navigation System. Users can pair their smartphone with the Tripper system via Bluetooth to access turn-by-turn navigation. It works via Google Maps and ensures distraction-free riding. The digi-analogue instrument cluster has been carried forward without any changes. For the convenience of users, 2025 Hunter 350 has been equipped with a Type-C USB fast charging port.

New colourways, pricing

With the 2025 Hunter 350, a major colour refresh can be seen. Some new colours have been added, while a few older ones — likely due to limited demand — have been axed. New colourways include Tokyo Black, London Red and Rio White. The ones that have been discontinued include Dapper Green, Dapper White, Rebel Black and Rebel Red. Colourways carried over include Rebel Blue, Dapper Grey and Factory Black.

Price of the base variant, Factory Black, remains unchanged at Rs 1.50 lakh. The Rio White and Dapper Grey are available at Rs 1,76,750. Top variants – Rebel Blue, London Red and Tokyo Black, are priced at Rs 1,81,750. That means a price hike of approximately Rs 6,500 for the higher variants. It seems reasonable, as these variants have received multiple new updates.

No performance boost

Excluding the upgraded rear suspension, there are no other mechanical changes to the 2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350. Powering the bike is a 349cc, single cylinder, air-oil cooled engine that generates 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of torque. It is mated to a 5-speed constant mesh gearbox and comes with an assist & slipper clutch.

Hunter 350 utilizes a twin downtube spine frame with 41 mm telescopic front forks and twin rear shock absorbers with 6-step adjustable preload. With a low seat height of 790 mm, the bike is suitable for agile manoeuvring across city streets. Hunter 350 has 17-inch alloys, wrapped in 110/70 front and 140/70 rear tubeless tyres. Braking setup comprises 300 mm disc and 270 mm disc at front and rear, respectively. Dual-channel ABS is offered as standard. 2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will continue to rival the likes of Honda CB350 RS and Jawa 42.