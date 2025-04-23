2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Spied Ahead Of Launch – New Changes Walkaround

Hunter 350 is currently the third best selling Royal Enfield motorcycle with a market share of around 20%

Catering to riders who prefer a compact and agile machine, Royal Enfield launched the Hunter 350 in 2022. With its athletic build and sporty profile, Hunter 350 has emerged as one of the preferred options in the 350cc motorcycle segment. The fact that Hunter 350 is the most accessible Royal Enfield bike has also helped boost sales. To sustain the momentum, Royal Enfield will introduce the updated Hunter 350 on 26th April at the HunterHood festival.

2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Spied

This update brings several rider-focused improvements, both in terms of hardware and features, aimed at enhancing the bike’s appeal and addressing customer feedback. Ahead of launch, Motorcent channel has shared detailed walkaround video of the new 2025 Hunter.

One of the most significant updates can be seen in the rear suspension setup. The current Hunter 350 has been known for its relatively stiff ride, a result of its linear spring suspension. The new spy images reveal that Royal Enfield is switching to a progressive spring design at the rear. While this doesn’t automatically confirm a more plush ride, it shows that Royal Enfield is actively responding to customer concerns to improve comfort.

Another important update is the addition of an LED headlight — a feature now being standardized across Royal Enfield’s lineup. With this update, all RE bikes will feature LED headlights except for the Bullet 350.

New colours, graphics

Another area that Royal Enfield has consistently focused on is to introduce new colour options for its motorcycles. For most Royal Enfield bikes, the number of colour options are usually higher than that available with respective rival offerings. This approach ensures that users can happily choose their favourite colour and don’t have to make compromises.

Colour options currently available with Hunter 350 include Factory Black, Dapper Green, Dapper White, Dapper Grey, Rebel Black, Rebel Blue and Rebel Red. Some updates to the graphics could also help achieve a fresh new look. Excluding the likely changes to the rear suspension, other hardware specifications will remain the same.

Launched as the most affordable Royal Enfield in 2022, the Hunter 350 has maintained its pricing strategy since launch, currently priced between Rs 1.50 lakh and Rs 1.75 lakh (ex-showroom). However, with the latest feature and suspension upgrades, a price revision may be on the cards.

As Royal Enfield prepares for the official debut of the refreshed Hunter 350 later this week, all eyes will be on the brand to see if these changes elevate the ride quality and value proposition of one of its bestselling motorcycles.