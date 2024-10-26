2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Spied Testing – Launch Soon

With a low kerb weight, upcoming 2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will be the most performant 350cc motorcycle from the company’s lineup

Royal Enfield has been the dominating force and a runaway success in the premium 350cc to 500cc motorcycle segment. With time, Royal Enfield has been updating its 350cc portfolio. First, we saw the new Bullet 350, then 2024 Classic 350 and now, we have come across the first ever update to Hunter 350.

2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350

With a slew of 350cc retro motorcycles, Royal Enfield has established itself as an undisputed king of premium motorcycle manufacturers in India within the 350cc, 450cc and 650cc segments. It is the company’s 2nd best-selling vehicle after Classic 350 and is also Royal Enfield’s lightest motorcycle.

Hunter 350 is the most affordable 350cc motorcycle in Royal Enfield’s lineup and is a major draw for Indian buyers. Starting at Rs 1.5 lakh (Ex-sh) for the base Factory variant and Rs 1.7 lakh (Ex-sh) for Metro variant, Hunter 350 offers varied attributes to cater to a wider audience base.

As seen in the spy shots, 2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 comes equipped with a few new elements when compared to current model. The main new addition with upcoming Hunter 350 is its LED headlight, which replaces the smaller halogen unit with current model.

This headlight setup is round in shape and looks similar to the ones offered with other Royal Enfield motorcycles. Another change spotted on this test mule is a new rear suspension setup. Current model offers linear shock absorbers that were known to offer a stiff ride resulting in an unpleasant experience.

The new rear twin shock absorber setup has progressive springs with two distinct Spring Coefficients (K). This allows manufacturers to tune the motorcycle’s ride quality as there will be two stages of dampening for different types of loads and road conditions. There may be slight variance in bike’s seat height with the new suspension.

What to expect?

The new LED headlight might only be offered with a more expensive Metro variant, while the base Retro will continue to get a halogen unit. This may be done to retail the bike’s sweet Rs 1.5 lakh (Ex-sh) starting price. The new suspension might be offered with top Metro variant only as the second test mule still had linear rear springs.

Powertrain will remain the same. A 349cc air-cooled single-cylinder motor that is capable of generating 20.2 bhp of peak power and 27 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 5-speed gearbox. With a low kerb weight of 181 kg, Hunter 350 is the most performant 350cc Royal Enfield on sale. Launch might happen in early 2025.

Source