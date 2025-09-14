2025 Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Spied At Dealer – Launch Soon With LED Light, Type C USB, Navigation, Slipper Clutch

Royal Enfield is gearing up to launch the much-awaited New Meteor 350 facelift, and the first clear spy shots from a dealer showroom confirm the updates. Following the refreshed Classic 350 earlier this year, the Meteor 350 now receives a similar set of upgrades in features and styling.

2025 Royal Enfield Meteor 350 – Key Visual and Feature Updates

Seen here in the Stellar variant, which sits above the base Fireball, the new Meteor 350 gets a LED headlamp unit — the same one introduced on the updated Classic 350. Complementing this is a set of LED turn indicators, a first for the Meteor. The bike also sports a new blue paint scheme with subtle graphics, adding more flair to its retro-modern cruiser persona.

Inside the cockpit, the Meteor continues with its digi-analogue instrument console but now offers turn-by-turn navigation support via the Tripper pod, along with a more convenient Type-C charging port. Another notable update is the addition of a slipper clutch, aimed at making urban commutes and highway runs smoother.

New Royal Enfield Meteor 350 – Design Changes

While the overall silhouette remains the same, the details make the facelift feel fresh. Chrome exhausts have been dropped from the Stellar variant, replaced instead with a blacked-out exhaust setup for a sportier and more modern appeal.

Mechanical Setup Unchanged

As expected, the 2025 Meteor 350 facelift will continue to use the proven 349cc single-cylinder, air-oil cooled engine, producing 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm, mated to a 5-speed gearbox. Suspension duties are handled by telescopic forks at the front and twin-shock absorbers at the rear, while braking is managed by disc brakes on both ends with dual-channel ABS.

Existing Prices and Variants

Currently, the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is offered in multiple trims: Fireball, Stellar, Aurora, and Supernova. Prices range from around Rs 2.08 lakh to Rs 2.32 lakh (ex-showroom, old GST rates). With the upcoming GST 2.0 reforms, prices will reduce by up to Rs 22,000, making the Meteor 350 even more accessible for buyers.

The Meteor 350 has been one of Royal Enfield’s most popular models for cruiser enthusiasts, sitting above the Hunter and Bullet in the 350cc lineup. With these updates, Royal Enfield is looking to keep the Meteor fresh and competitive against rivals like the Honda CB350 and Jawa 42. Prices are likely to see a slight hike, but the added features will strengthen its value proposition.

The arrival of updated units at dealerships suggests an official launch in the coming days. Customers can expect the facelift to be available in multiple variants, with most of the new features offered from Stellar upwards.