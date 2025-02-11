2025 Simple One eScooter Launch Price Rs 1.66 Lakh – More Range, Features

The Bengaluru-based electric mobility solutions provider, Simple Electric, has entered the CY25 by updating its flagship scooter. The 2025 Simple One now promises more range and it packs more features in a bid to better rival the stalwarts in electric scooters like Ola, Chetak, TVS, Hero Vida and Ather.

2025 Simple One eScooter

The electric scooter market in India has seen a major shift and the once-dominating force, Ola Electric, has seen a major drop in market share across CY24, allowing rival brands like Chetak and TVS to gain market shares. Now is the time for Simple Electric to make a bigger splash in this segment than they did before.

Recently, Simple Electric has updated their flagship Simple One electric scooter and it is now priced at Rs 1.66 lakh (Effective Ex-sh). There are as many as four monotone and two dual-tone colours with the 2025 Simple One. These are Brazen Black, Namma Red, Azure Blue, Grace White, Brazen X and Light X.

Specs & Features

The headline figures on this new and updated electric scooter include 248 km of certified range, 2.77 seconds sprint from 0-40 km/h and a top speed of 105 km/h. It has to be noted that the range is now increased to 248 km on a single charge, which used to be 212 km before. This is an increase of 36 km.

The components are mostly the same and the increase in range should be a result of a more efficient drivetrain or tweaked software to extract the max performance. The battery is still split between one 3.7 kWh pack fixed in the floorboards and a removable 1.3 kWh pack for a total of 5 kWh in capacity.

Other than the increase in range, 2025 Simple One also offers a TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System), a USB port for charging and regenerative braking system for energy recuperation. The company is also on the verge of expanding its dealership and service network rapidly. Ballpark figures is around 150 showrooms and 200 service stations by FY2026 end.

Obvious rivals for the 2025 Simple One are the flagship electric scooters like recently launched Ola S1 Pro+ 5.3, TVS iQube ST 5.1, Bajaj Chetak 3501, Vida V2 Pro and Ather 450 Apex.