2025 Skoda Kodiaq Launch Timeline Revealed – Sportline, L&K, RS Variants

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd (SAVWIPL) is poised to up its premium vehicle game in India with the launch of 2025 Skoda Kodiaq. This new model is likely to replace the current model and Skoda will launch new Kodiaq in three versions – Sportline, L&K and RS. Launch timeline of New Gen Kodiaq is revealed by Skoda.

2025 Skoda Kodiaq Launch

At Auto Expo 2025, Skoda Auto India showcased New Gen Kodiaq, which is set to launch in India in April 2025, as confirmed by brand director, Petr Janeba. This new generation of Kodiaq is poised to take on rivals like the recently updated Jeep Meridian and Volkswagen Tiguan. In terms of pricing, Kodiaq also rivals Toyota Fortuner and upcoming MG Majestor.

New Gen Skoda Kodiaq will be launched in India in two trim levels – Sportline and L&K (Laurin & Klement). The company is also expected to launch a more performant version later in 2025 in the form of Kodiaq RS. Testing of New Gen Kodiaq has commenced in India as it will be brought into the country via the CBU route.

Kodiaq RS, on the other hand, will be launched as a direct import (CBU), similar strategy as Octavia RS. The more affordable Sportline trim will come equipped with a lot of gloss black elements on the outside to lend a sporty appeal. There will be a different design for wheels as well and there will be a few differences in the inside too.

Specs & Powertrains

The model displayed at Auto Expo 2025 was the top-spec Laurin & Klement trim, which will come equipped with a multitude of chrome on the outside to exude elegance and sophistication. On the inside, we can expect L&K trim to come equipped with lighter shades and pack more features and equipment.

Where powertrains are concerned, 2025 Skoda Kodiaq will come equipped with the same 2.0L 4-cylinder Turbo Petrol engine mated to an AWD system as current model. This engine is rated at 190 bhp and 320 Nm, mated to a 7-speed DSG. Kodiaq RS will pack 265 bhp and 400 Nm. We hope there is a Diesel engine option, similar to the one showcased at Auto Expo 2025, but under the bonnet of a Superb 4X4.

