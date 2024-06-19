2025 Skoda Kodiaq Spied In India – Fortuner, Gloster, Meridian Rival

Owing to the feature-rich and sophisticated interior and exterior design, 2025 Skoda Kodiaq will compete with entry-level luxury SUVs too

When Skoda launched, or should we say re-launched, the Superb sedan in India, it raised quite a few eyebrows. At the hefty Rs. 54 lakh (Ex-sh) price, 2025 Kodiaq would have made a lot more sense and we wondered when Skoda would launch it. Skoda seems to be answering that very question. Say hello to the new Kodiaq spied testing in India.

2025 Skoda Kodiaq Launch In India

Indian automotive market has been favouring SUVs for a long time and many OEMs are shying away from other types of body styles. Skoda currently sells Kushaq SUV and Slavia sedan in India based on its MQB A0 IN platform along with the CBU (completely built unit) Kodiaq. We have a sub 4m SUV under development from Skoda that has made multiple appearances from time to time.

When Skoda launched the older Superb, we wished Skoda made the same efforts to import the new 2025 Kodiaq instead. Being a premium SUV, it would have struck a better sales proposition and Skoda can consider importing more than 100 units too. Currently, Skoda is selling 1st generation Kodiaq in India and as suggested by recent spy shots, 2nd Gen Kodiaq is likely to be launched soon.

Like most Skoda vehicles, 2nd Gen Kodiaq test mule seems to have been spotted on the Pune-Mumbai expressway too. Interestingly, there was no camouflage on this vehicle and it featured body-coloured B-Pillars, like on a base model. Conversely speaking, this might be a plastic film to keep this section scratch-free.

Simply clever new Kodiaq

2025 Skoda Kodiaq is a larger vehicle than its predecessor. New model is 18 mm narrower and 17 mm shorter in height than 1st Gen Kodiaq. Slightly station wagon-ish. At 4,758 mm, length is up by 61 mm, while the wheelbase is still 2,971 mm. Boot space is an impressive 940L with 5-seater model and 340L with 7-seater model.

When rear seats are folded flat, 5-seater model boasts an impressive 2,105L boot and 7-seater has 2,035L. Revised styling is in-sync with newer Skoda vehicles. Even though it is unmistakably a Skoda Kodiaq, there are many design changes, especially at the sides and rear. Wheels can go up to 20-inches in size.

On the inside, Skoda has modernized Kodiaq quite a bit and it now features an optional 13-inch free-standing touchscreen infotainment screen along with a 10-inch digital instrument screen. Other notable attributes include gear selector on steering column, a more practical centre console, leather upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, Canton audio with 14 speakers, ventilated and massaging seats and a lot more.

2025 Skoda Kodiaq will launch in India by the end of this year, or early 2025, at least. It could be a more sophisticated option for many buyers considering ladder-frame SUVs. If launched, it will continue to be powered by the same 200-horsepower 2.0L TSI engine with AWD layout. It is still unclear whether Skoda will bring this via CBU route and CKD route.

Source