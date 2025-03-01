2025 Skoda Kushaq And Slavia Launch Price Rs 10.34 L – More Features

SAVWIPL (Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd) has just launched the 2025 Skoda Kushaq and Slavia. With these updated models, the company is ensuring that the base Classic and mid-level Signature trims get more features and equipment than they used to get. This way, Skoda is ensuring that the buyers of lower trims get a better experience.

2025 Skoda Kushaq And Slavia

With 2025 Skoda Slavia and Kushaq, pricing is revised too and the new prices start from Rs 10.34 lakh (Ex-sh) for Slavia Classic trim and Rs 10.99 lakh (Ex-sh) for Kushaq Classic trim. Skoda offers India’s only mainstream brand to offer 5 star crash rated portfolio in India. Now, the company is promising never-before features in this segment with 100% connectivity.

With these updates, Skoda is now offering connectivity as a standard feature right from the base Classic trim. Connectivity was previously not part of the Classic and Signature trims. Now, Skoda is offering it as a standard fitment.

2025 Kushaq

2025 Kushaq base Classic trim now gets Connectivity and going one trim above, we have Onyx trim, which gets 16-inch alloy wheels. With 2025 Kushaq, the main overhaul can be seen in the Signature trim which has a lot more features than it did before. Prices for Kushaq Signature start from Rs 14.88 lakh (Ex-sh).

The added features include 17-inch alloy wheels, an electric sunroof, auto-dimming IRVM, rear fog lights, rain-sensing wipers and more. These features used to offered starting from Prestige trim before this update. Also, Kushaq gets 5-year or 1,25,000 km warranty (whichever earlier) as standard, demonstrating its reliability.

2025 Slavia

Where 2025 Slavia sedan is concerned, Skoda is offering connectivity as standard, even with base Classic trim. Responding to customer feedback, Skoda has updated mid-spec Signature trim, which now gets a lot of features than before. Pricing for Slavia Signature trim starts from Rs 13.59 lakh (Ex-sh).

With Signature trim, the added features are LED headlights, LED DRLs, electric sunroof, rain-sensing wipers, auto-dimming IRVM and more. With these feature additions, Skoda has added value for Signature trim customers. Skoda offers 3-year or 1,00,000 km standard warranty (whichever is early) with Slavia.

Statement from Skoda Auto

Speaking on the new development, Petr Janeba, Brand Director, Škoda Auto India said, “This is the New Era in action here at Škoda Auto India. In our milestone year where we are celebrating 25 years in India and 130 in the world, our drive continues to be towards our customers, and towards enhancing their experience with driving and owning Škoda cars.

While we are tremendously excited with the Kylaq and in welcoming Ranveer Singh as our first-ever Brand Superstar, we continue to focus on getting closer and listening to our customers. These updates focus on providing our customers and fans immense value and features with a seamless and unmatched ownership and maintenance proposition.”