2025 Skoda Octavia RS India Launch In November – 265 PS, 6.6s 0-100

To be imported as a CBU (completely built unit), Skoda Octavia RS is likely to be offered in a single fully loaded variant

Popular for its sporty design and powerful performance, the Skoda Octavia enjoys a niche but loyal fan following. The 4th-gen Octavia was available in India from 2021 onwards. It was discontinued in 2023 due to stricter regulations and low demand. Skoda has now announced that the sedan is set to return to India in its performance-oriented RS avatar. Let’s check out the details.

Skoda Octavia RS – Performance

Soon to launch Skoda Octavia RS utilises a 2.0-litre TSI turbo petrol engine. The latest version, based on the facelifted 4th-gen Octavia, generates 265 PS of peak power and 370 Nm of peak torque. In the pre-facelift version of Octavia RS, power output was 245 PS. Standard Octavia uses the same engine, but output is at a lower setting of 190 PS and 320 Nm. The facelifted version of standard Octavia has a higher power output of 204 PS.

Skoda Octavia RS can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just around 6.6 seconds. It has a top speed of 250 km/h. The difference between performance of standard Octavia and Octavia RS becomes even more pronounced when the comparison is done with the base variant. This variant utilizes a 116 PS 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine with mild-hybrid (MHEV) tech. As is evident, Octavia RS has more than double the power output of the base variant of standard Octavia.

While the standard Octavia focuses on balancing power and efficiency, the Octavia RS is all about sport-oriented performance. Overall performance of Octavia RS is further improved with features such as electronic limited-slip differential (VAQ). This adjusts torque delivery to ensure enhanced traction and dynamic cornering.

Other performance-boosting features of Octavia RS variant include a 15 mm lower sports chassis, stiffer dampers and a more agile and responsive steering. Octavia RS variant also gets larger 18-inch or 19-inch (optional) alloy wheels, wrapped in performance-oriented tyres. In comparison, the standard Octavia has 16/17-inch alloy wheels.

Sporty exteriors and interiors

In addition to its powerful performance, Skoda Octavia RS also gets sportier styling. Some of the key highlights include gloss black accents, RS-specific grille and badge, prominent air intakes, matrix LED headlights and rear diffuser with dual exhaust tips. Inside, the equipment list includes sport seats with lumbar support, exclusive RS badging, aluminium pedals, and suede/artificial leather upholstery with red contrast stitching.

Several features are common for both the standard Octavia and the Octavia RS variant. These include a 13-inch infotainment system, adaptive cruise control, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and up to 10 airbags. Octavia RS gets some additional features such as a head-up display and sports exhaust sound. Some optional features are also available such as premium Canton audio, dynamic chassis control and rear side airbags.

While the earlier Octavia was imported as CKD and assembled locally, the upcoming Octavia RS will be a CBU. As such, it will command premium pricing due to import duties and taxes. As per estimates, Skoda Octavia RS could be launched in India at a starting price of around Rs 50 lakh. Once launched, the Octavia RS can be positioned as a more accessible option to models like the BMW 330i M Sport, Mercedes-AMG A35 and Audi A4 40 TFSI.