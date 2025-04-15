2025 Super Splendor XTEC, 2025 Glamour Launched – OBD-2B Update

Despite the reduced emissions in the updated Hero Super Splendor XTEC and Glamour, their performance remains unchanged

With the stricter emission norms coming into play, OEMs are busy introducing the necessary updates. In the case of Hero MotoCorp, the list of OBD-2B-compliant two-wheelers now includes the Super Splendor XTEC and Glamour. Let’s check out the details and the updated variant-wise prices.

2025 Hero Super Splendor XTEC OBD-2B

To achieve OBD-2B compliance, some tweaks have been performed in the engine. However, there is no change in the bike’s performance. 2025 Hero Super Splendor XTEC is equipped with a 124.7 cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that generates 10.7 bhp and 10.6 Nm of torque. It is paired with a 5-speed constant mesh gearbox.

Hero claims a mileage of 69 km/l (subject to conditions) for the Super Splendor XTEC, which is pretty good for a 125cc motorcycle. The company will continue to sell the MY24 model alongside the new OBD-2B-compliant Super Splendor XTEC till stocks last. Talking about pricing, the Super Splendor XTEC DRUM Brake OBD-2B variant is priced at Rs 88,128.

In comparison, the Super Splendor XTEC DISC brake OBD-2B variant starts at Rs 92,028. The MY24 drum and disc variants of Super Splendor XTEC are available at Rs 86,128 and Rs 90,028, respectively. In essence, the OBD-2B variants are exactly Rs 2,000 costlier than the respective outgoing variants. All four variants have colour options of Matt Grey, Black, Candy Blazing Red and Matt Nexus Blue. Front fender and headlamp cowl have body-coloured paint.

The bike also has distinctive graphics on the fuel tank and side panels. Apart from the OBD-2B upgrade, there are no other changes. The bike has premium features such as an LED headlamp, a fully digital speedometer, Bluetooth connectivity and call / SMS alerts. Super Splendor XTEC competes with rivals such as Bajaj Pulsar 125, Honda Shine 125, SP 125 and TVS Raider.

2025 Hero Glamour OBD-2B

Although engine tweaks have been performed to achieve OBD-2B compliance, there is no change in performance. Powering the bike is a 124.7 cc, air-cooled engine that generates 10.39 bhp and 10.4 Nm of torque. It is mated to a 5-speed constant mesh gearbox. Hero Glamour DRUM brake OBD-2B variant is priced at Rs 86,698. The OBD-2B DISC brake variant is available at a starting price of Rs 90,698.

Here too, the prices of OBD-2B variants are Rs 2,000 more than the respective MY24 variants. Hero Glamour Drum brake variants (MY24 + OBD-2B) are available in four colour options – Gun Metal Black Silver, Candy Blazing Red, Techno Blu Met Blk and Black-Sports Red. The Disc variants have the same colours but miss out on the Black-Sports Red option.

As compared to the Super Splendor XTEC, Hero Glamour has more stylized and eye-catching graphics on the fuel tank and side panels. Hero Glamour has features such as a fully digital instrument console, LED headlamp and real-time mileage indicator. However, the bike does not get Bluetooth like the Super Splendor XTEC. Excluding the OBD-2B update, there are no other changes to 2025 Hero Glamour.