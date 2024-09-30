2025 Suzuki Access Base Model Spied – Nearing Production?

With the new 2025 Suzuki Access 125, the company will better position it against Activa 125, Jupiter 125, Fascino 125 and new Destini 125

If we take the 2W industry in India, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd is primarily known for its scooters and is not a popular brand for motorcycles. Most of Suzuki’s strengths come from its no-nonsense Access 125 family scooter. The company is readying an update for this scooter as suggested by spy shots. Let’s take a look.

2025 Suzuki Access Base Model

India’s third best-selling scooter, Suzuki Access, has been a successful product for the company in India. With its tried and tested no-nonsense formula, Suzuki has firmly established a stronghold in Indian scooter market. Access 125 is a stark example of this formula and is a sought-after family scooter.

In August 2024, Suzuki Access 125 held an 11.29% market share within the top 10 best-selling scooters. Suzuki Access is set to get a major update, which is likely to launch in 2025. Test mules of this upcoming scooter have been spied before in fully loaded avatar with front disc brakes and alloy wheels.

For the first time, 2025 Suzuki Access base model has been spied. Suggesting that the recently spied test mules are base variants are attributes like drum brakes at the front and steelies (steel wheels). Alongside Access test mules, we can see Avenis 125 and Burgman Street 125 test mules as well.

The latter two scooters are likely to be support vehicles and all these scooters had temporary red registration plates. These test mules are completely wrapped with camouflage and show very little design changes.

What are the changes?

For starters, there will be a redesigned headlight along with front apron that will distinguish itself from current model. Behind this apron is storage compartment and a circular reflector. We can see new tail section along with a redesigned exhaust heat shield when compared to current model.

Feature additions include hazard light, seen with previous spy shots. Upcoming Access is likely to get a fully digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth and turn-by-turn navigation. We hope new Access gets 12-inch wheels at both ends, unlike current model with 10-inch rear wheel. We also expect miscellaneous features like USB charging port, boot light and others.

It will retain the same 124cc single cylinder air cooled engine with 8.6 bhp of peak power and 10 Nm of peak torque, mated to a CVT. When launched, it will rival Honda Activa 125, TVS Jupiter 125, Yamaha Fascino 125 and recently launched Hero Destini 125.

