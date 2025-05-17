2025 Suzuki Access Gets TFT Screen – Launch Price Rs 1.02 L

SMIPL (Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd) increased its presence in India’s scooter market with the launch of 2025 Access. Apart from the new name (dropped 125 from its name), 2025 Access is also a redesigned product with new features and elements to better rival the Honda Activa 125.

Earlier this year (January 2025), Honda launched 2025 Activa which now gets a fully digital TFT instrument cluster. This emerged as an aspiring feature for buyers and boosted appeal significantly. Now, Suzuki is at it too, offering a new TFT instrument cluster with the newly launched 2025 Access. Let’s take a closer look.

2025 Suzuki Access Gets TFT Screen

For the first time, a mass-market made-in-India Suzuki 2W vehicle (scooter or motorcycle) has been offered with a TFT instrument cluster. This particular screen is a 4.2-inch unit and this cluster retains all of its Bluetooth and connectivity features from the preceding LCD panel, only presented more stylishly with faster refresh rates and higher contrast.

Where pricing is concerned, 2025 Suzuki Access Ride Connect Edition costs Rs 1,01,900 (Ex-sh). This is around Rs 7,000 more than Ride Connect Edition with an LCD cluster. Along with the new cluster, Suzuki has also introduced a new colour with 2025 Access Ride Connect TFT Edition.

This new colour is called Pearl Mat Aqua Silver and it is sort of like a Teal shade with a contrasting Beige shade for floorboard and other panels behind the apron. Seat cover gets a Brown shade. The other four colours – Metallic Mat Black No. 2, Metallic Mat Stellar Blue, Pearl Grace White and Solid Ice Green continue to be on offer too.

With the inclusion of this new 4.2-inch TFT instrument screen, 2025 Suzuki Access has upped its premium quotient and the only thing it now misses, is a keyless ignition system. It continues to be powered by the smooth and reliable 125cc engine and gets the same mechanicals and components as before.

Statement from Suzuki

Commenting on this latest offering, Mr. Deepak Mutreja, Vice President – Sales & Marketing, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. said, “The Suzuki Access has long been a trusted companion for urban riders and with its latest upgrade, we are adding a new layer of modern functionality and flair. The Coloured TFT Digital display and the elegant new colour elevate the everyday riding experience while staying true to the scooter’s strength of reliability, comfort and efficiency.”