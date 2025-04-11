2025 Suzuki Access Road Test Review – The One To Get?

India’s 125cc scooter segment is a rather interesting one. It sits above the 110cc scooters, offering a little more performance and bringing more premium features. Suzuki is among the leaders in this segment as the company operates three offerings – Access, Burgman Street 125 and Avenis 125.

Access is by far the most popular in Suzuki’s scooter lineup and is the primary volume generator for the brand. So, when the company launches a major update to Access, it is a big deal and it has even emerged as India’s 3rd highest-selling scooter. After experiencing the new 2025 Suzuki Access in and around Pune city, this is what we think about this scooter.

2025 Suzuki Access Review

Within the family 125cc scooters, Suzuki Access is a prominent name. It was among the first 125cc scooters in India, launched in 2007. Close to two decades in its life cycle, Access has had multiple updates and the latest 2025 Suzuki Access is the most technologically advanced iteration of this scooter yet. Dropping 125 from its name, Suzuki has simplified the naming too.

Suzuki launched it at the Auto Expo 2025 earlier this month at a starting price of Rs 81,700 (Ex-sh). There are three variants on offer – Standard Edition, Special Edition and Ride Connect Edition. Standard Edition gets drum brakes, steel wheels and single-tone colours. Special Edition brings dual tone colours, steel wheels and a front disc brake.

It is the Ride Connect Edition which offers all bells and whistles like alloy wheels, disc brakes and even a connected instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity and Navigation. This is the variant we sampled in Pune city which was finished in a lovely Metallic Mat Stellar Blue. Even though the launch colour was Solid Ice Green, I liked Pearl Grace White and Metallic Mat Stellar Blue colours more.

Design & Appearance

Where design is concerned, the new 2025 Suzuki Access does not deviate much away from its family scooter silhouette. It looks very much like an Access, just brought up to date with modern styling cues and in-keeping with current trends. In that regard, we can see Access has gotten much sleeker and looks more athletic than it did before.

We can see headlights have sleekened a lot and look sharper now. Front apron gets re-profiled styling with smaller turn indicators. There’s a U-shaped LED DRL on front apron which is a new addition. Behind this apron, we now get dual glove compartments along with USB charging port, a hook and a conventional keyhole which also operates fuel filler and underseat storage.

The fuel filler cap is now concealed beneath a plastic flap for a much cleaner aesthetic. There is a new re-designed tail light as well. Side profile is vastly carried over. We get circular reflectors now positioned near glove boxes behind front apron. The top two variants get chrome circular ORVMs that look rather nice, offering a retro vibe to this scooter.

Also new are the footpegs, which are of metallic type now that look a lot more premium than before. Top variants get brown seat upholstery which contrasts on the dark blue shade on our particular unit. Even though it doesn’t look like it, 2025 Access packs a new chassis underneath and it has had changes to its powertrain as well.

Specs & Powertrain

Speaking of powertrain, Suzuki has updated some core components like crankshaft, camshaft and even the crankcase on this scooter with 2025 model. These changes were done to upgrade this engine and align it with stricter BS6 OBD2B emission norms along with Euro 5 emission norms. Because of these changes, there is variance in performance metrics.

This 124cc engine now makes 8.31 bhp of peak power at 6,500 RPM and 10.2 Nm of peak torque at 5,000 RPM. So, power has gone down slightly, while torque has seen a minor boost, when compared to its predecessor. This is still a relatively simple engine as it is an air-cooled single-cylinder SOHC 2V/cyl unit, mated to a CVT and a one-way clutch which ensures quiter starts than before.

This is a smooth and refined powertrain without much vibrations if you’re riding under 90 km/h speed (speedo indicated). Post which, there is a mild buzz. Considering the intended application of this scooter, it is perfectly acceptable as prospective owners are not likely to push it that hard all that often. The 5.3L fuel tank will ensure less frequent fuel stops as Suzuki Access can eke out around 50 km/l of fuel efficiency, depending on the riding style.

Ride & Ergonomics

Acceleration is brisk and it has enough grunt to manage quick overtakes in the city. The new chassis feels almost similar to its predecessor, offering decent maneuverability. Suzuki is offering 90-section tyres at both ends. Wheel size is 12-inch at the front and 10-inch at the rear. We wished Suzuki offered 12-inches at both ends for better stability and bump absorption.

Speaking of, ride quality is slightly on the stiffer side and bump absorption is slightly uneven as the wheel sizes differ. However, it is a city scooter to be used as a daily commuter and it does that job quite well and without any hassle. Seat is long and accommodating. Ground clearance is 160 mm, which didn’t pose any issues even on tallest of speed bumps.

Braking is quite predictable and is acceptable for a 125cc family scooter. Front disc has decent bite and stopping power. Suzuki offers a parking brake with Access, which is a handy and welcome feature. Some rivals omit the parking brake feature, but I used it more than I thought I would have.

Top variants of this scooter weigh 105 kg making it easy to maneuver in low speeds while parking or in city traffic. Rider ergonomics is spot on and it didn’t induce any discomfort in a 182 cm tall individual like myself. Switchgear is aptly positioned too – left gets turn indicators, horn and high beam pass, while right gets an engine kill switch and hazard light.

Usability

Front dual glove compartments can easily accept 500ml water bottles and with 2025 Access 125, Suzuki has carved out more under-seat storage than before. 24.4L in volume, to be precise. It will not accommodate a beefy XL sized full-face helmet, but it will easily accommodate a half-face helmet or a smaller and less beefy full-face helmet.

The instrument cluster is fully digital and shows quite a lot of information. There are two buttons beside this cluster to control it and functions are quite intuitive. We can see time, speed, odometer and trip meter, fuel gauge and temperature gauge and are surrounded by tell-tale lights. This cluster supports smartphone connectivity via the proprietary Suzuki Ride Connect app.

This app is intuitive as well and allows you to connect seamlessly with this system. Once connected, it will show call alerts, SMS alerts and even has turn-by-turn navigation which works well. Also, it has Whatsapp call and message alerts, calendar alerts and weather updates along with an auto-reply SMS feature. These features work quite well, fitting well with tech-savvy customers.

Conclusions & Reservations

Concluding the 2025 Suzuki Access is rather easy. It is a no-nonsense scooter that offers utmost reliability and aims to offer great value for the buck. However, we have a few reservations about this scooter as well. Some of them are major, while not classifying as deal breakers.

1. We wished the scooter had a smart key implementation for keyless operations. Also, the physical ket that Suzuki offers is unusually long and digs into your thighs when placed in pant pockets.

2. We wished this scooter offered better Bluetooth range and a more stable connection. That’s because the connection would drop when I placed my phone in my pant pockets even though it is just 3 feet away from this cluster.

3. For Bluetooth to work, I had to place my phone in the front glove compartment, which is not lockable. So, I was always on the lookout that someone might nick my phone in traffic.

4. The USB Type-A charger on Access is quite slow as my Samsung flagship phone only managed to gather around 5% of charge despite plugging it in for more than an hour.

5. The under-seat storage could have been longer and offered more volume to keep two half-face helmets side-by-side, something that rival scooters can.

The one to get?

None of these reservations are deal breakers, which is a good thing. Also, most of these can be fixed in the future by Suzuki if there is enough demand for it. Even the LED headlights are quite decent, offering nice throw and spread of light. Particularly acceptable for city applications. Special mention to Suzuki Ride Connect system that allows for easy pairing and doesn’t require your number to be registered in the company’s database before using it.

2025 Suzuki Access is a strong contender in the 125cc family scooter space and it has great potential to be an all-rounder scooter. In terms of sales, Suzuki Access is currently India’s 3rd best-selling scooters, behind Honda Activa and TVS Jupiter. It has to be noted that both those scooters have 110cc offerings in the mix as well. If you’re in the market for a 125cc family scooter, 2025 Suzuki Access should be high up in your list.