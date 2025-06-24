2025 Suzuki Alto Debuts With Improved ADAS, 28.2 km/l Mileage

Alto has been a renowned nameplate for a car and Suzuki has seen great success with it. After the 9th generation debuted late 2021, this is the first time Suzuki is updating with a midlife nip and tuck facelift. Called 2025 Suzuki Alto, it brings new colours, slightly reworked exteriors and a host of new features. Let’s take a closer look.

2025 Suzuki Alto Debuts

In India, Alto name is used on low-cost budget hatchbacks for the masses, while Alto in Japan is fairly a conventional vehicle without any budget tags. It falls in the Kei Car category and is perceived by Japanese market as a cute-sy urban runabout vehicle which can be had with optional AWD system to tackle tricky road surfaces during the winters.

Currently in its 9th Generation guise, Suzuki Alto has been facelifted with MY25 version that has just debuted. It continues to be a cute-sy offering with subtle design refresh. Primary of these design changes are at the front which now gets a cradle-like open grille housing a radar module and retains its off-side number plate.

Lower grille has gotten larger and the front and rear bumpers are now more rounded than they used to be. There are a total of 8 monotone colours and 4 dual-tone colours. For 2025 Alto, Suzuki is offering a new Terracotta Pink colour and the White roof option with preceding model is now Soft Beige. Black roof option continues to be on offer too.

Design Revisions

Side profile looks slightly boxier with 2025 Alto and that’s because of the new rear roof spoiler. Rear bumper looks more or less the same and so do the rear tail lights and wheels. The new radar module at the front is for Dual Sensor Brake Sensor II that enables AEB. Features like low-speed braking (front and rear), lane departure assist and rear parking sensors are standard.

On the inside, only new element with 2025 Suzuki Alto is an optional 7-inch infotainment screen that brings Suzuki Connect telematics features. Other than that, Alto continues to be a 4-seater without a centre console as gear selector is positioned on the dashboard. There’s climate control, cup holders, power windows and other features present.

Powering the 2025 Suzuki Alto is two engine options – a 0.65L NA Petrol engine or a 0.65L NA Petrol Mild Hybrid engine. The former is rated at 45 bhp and 55 Nm, mated to a CVT and an optional AWD system. The latter is rated at 48 bhp and 58 Nm, mated to a CVT and an optional AWD system and claims fuel efficiency of up to 28.2 km/l of mileage (fuel efficiency).