2025 Suzuki Avenis and Burgman Scooters Launched – New Colours, Updated Tech

In line with evolving emission norms and customer preferences, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL) has launched OBD-2B compliant versions of its popular scooters – Avenis and Burgman series (Burgman Street and Burgman Street EX). These updated scooters are now available at dealerships across India, offering cleaner emissions, refined engine performance, and new colour options to further enhance appeal.

With this update, Suzuki’s entire two-wheeler lineup in India — including all scooters and motorcycles — is now compliant with OBD-2B regulations, ensuring a greener and more efficient riding experience.

Suzuki Avenis Gets Special Edition

Suzuki Avenis, known for its sporty design and performance, now gets a Special Edition variant in a new Metallic Matte Black No. 2 / Matte Titanium Silver colour. It is priced at Rs. 94,000 (ex-showroom Delhi), while the standard OBD-2B compliant Avenis starts at Rs. 93,200.

Powered by a 124.3cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine, the Avenis delivers 8.7 PS @ 6,750 rpm and 10 Nm @ 5,500 rpm. It comes equipped with Suzuki Eco Performance (SEP) technology and fuel injection, maintaining its signature quick acceleration and efficient mileage.

The updated Avenis is now available in five colour options including:

– Glossy Sparkle Black / Pearl Mira Red

– Champion Yellow No. 2 / Glossy Sparkle Black

– Glossy Sparkle Black / Pearl Glacier White

– Glossy Sparkle Black

– NEW Metallic Matte Black No. 2 / Matte Titanium Silver (Special Edition)

Burgman Street and Burgman Street EX – Premium Urban Cruisers Now OBD-2B Ready

The Suzuki Burgman Street and Burgman Street EX continue to be popular in the premium scooter space. Both now meet OBD-2B compliance, ensuring cleaner emissions and improved engine management.

– Burgman Street is powered by a 124cc engine producing 8.7 PS @ 6,750 rpm and 10 Nm @ 5,500 rpm, equipped with SEP technology.

– Burgman Street EX features Suzuki Eco Performance Alpha tech, Engine Auto Stop-Start (EASS), and a silent starter, producing 8.6 PS @ 6,500 rpm and 10 Nm @ 5,500 rpm. The EX variant also comes with a 12-inch rear wheel, enhancing ride stability and visual appeal.

New for the Burgman Street EX is the Metallic Matte Stellar Blue colour, joining Metallic Matte Black No. 2 and Metallic Royal Bronze. EX is priced at Rs 1,16,200 (ex-showroom Delhi). The Burgman Street starts at Rs. 95,800, offered in Standard and Ride Connect variants, across seven colour options — including variant-specific shades like Pearl Moon Stone Gray (Standard) and Metallic Matte Stellar Blue (Ride Connect).

A Step Towards Sustainability and Style

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Kenichi Umeda, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India, said, “At Suzuki Motorcycle India, we focus on meeting the evolving needs of our customers while ensuring compliance with the latest regulations. The transition of our entire product range to OBD-2B compliance is a step towards providing a cleaner and more sustainable riding experience. With the introduction of new colour options for the Avenis and Burgman Street EX, we hope to bring more value and choice to our customers. We sincerely appreciate the support and trust of our customers which inspires us to keep innovating.”