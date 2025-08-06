2025 Suzuki Avenis Gets A New Dual-Tone Colourway

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) has just updated its sporty scooter with a new colourway for MY25. We’re talking about the 2025 Suzuki Avenis, which takes on the rivals like TVS iQube, Hero Xoom 125, Honda Dio 125, Yamaha RayZR 125 and others. This new dual-tone colourway is likely to boost sales for the brand.

Suzuki Avenis New Colour

Avenis has made it to the headlines multiple times in calendar year 2025. In March 2025, SMIPL launched an updated MY25 version of Avenis in the country. Then, Suzuki had not launched Standard Edition of this scooter, which happened in May 2025, bringing the starting price of this scooter down.

Fast forwarding to August 2025, Suzuki is introducing a new dual-tone colourway with Avenis 125 at no additional cost. Called Metallic Matte Platinum Silver No.2 / Glass Sparkle Black, this new colourway is offered as part of standard palette and enjoys the same prices as before and with both Avenis and Avenis Standard Edition variants.

Where pricing is concerned, this new colourway costs Rs 91,400 with the base Standard Edition and Rs 93,200 for Avenis (which used to be called Ride Conenct Edition) (both prices Ex-sh). Suzuki continues to offer Avenis Special Edition which priced at Rs 94,000 (Ex-sh) and gets a dedicated Metallic Matte Black No. 2 / Matte Titanium Silver colourway.

Other colours in the palette include Glossy Sparkle Black / Pearl Mira Red, Champion Yellow No. 2 / Glossy Sparkle Black, Glossy Sparkle Black / Pearl Glacier White and Glossy Sparkle Black. Other than the new colour, there are no changes to 2025 Suzuki Avenis and continues with the same features and equipment.

Which means the new TFT screen from Suzuki is only offered with Access scooter. Powertrain remains the same, which is a 124.3cc single-cylinder air-cooled unit that is capable of developing 8.58 bhp of peak power and 10 Nm of peak torque.

Statement from Suzuki

Commenting on this latest offering, Mr. Deepak Mutreja, Vice President – Sales & Marketing, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. said, “At Suzuki Motorcycle India, we focus on offering products that reflect the evolving preferences of riders. The new colour on the Avenis adds a bold twist to its sporty personality and gives our young customers another exciting way to express their style on the streets. With this addition, we continue to enhance the appeal of Avenis while keeping the excitement alive.”