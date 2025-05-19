2025 Suzuki Avenis Gets More Affordable With Standard Edition Launch

Suzuki used to only operate in conventional family scooters segment with Access and maxi-styled scooters segment with Burgman Street. This was changed with the launch of Avenis 125, a sporty scooter to take on TVS Ntorq 125. With time, Suzuki kept on updating Avenis 125 to keep it relevant in the cutthroat market.

With 2025 Suzuki Avenis, the company launched only the Standard (Ride Connect) variant along with Special Edition. This model came with an updated engine compliant with BS6 P2 OBD2B emission standards. Avenis 125 Standard Edition, however, is launched now with an updated BS6 P2 OBD2B engine. Let’s take a closer look.

2025 Suzuki Avenis Standard Edition

Towards the end of March 2025, Suzuki Motorcycle India launched the new and updated 2025 Avenis 125. The starting price of this updated scooter was Rs 93,200 (Ex-sh) and Rs 94,000 (Ex-sh) for Special Edition. It has to be noted that both these variants came equipped with Ride Connect system.

Standard Edition, on the other hand, was not launched with MY25 update, which looked like it was left out for good. That’s changed now as the company just launched Standard Edition of 2025 Suzuki Avenis 125 with the updated BS6 P2 OBD2B emission standard compliant engine, same as variants with Ride Connect system.

Where pricing is concerned, 2025 Suzuki Avenis 125 Standard Edition costs Rs 91,400 (Ex-sh) and is now the most affordable variant of Avenis 125. In effect, it costs Rs 1,800 less than Ride Connect variant and the main omission is, well, Ride Connect system that comes equipped with Bluetooth, app support and turn-by-turn navigation.

Four colour options

2025 Suzuki Avenis 125 Standard is offered with four colour options – Glossy Sparkle Black / Pearl Mira Red, Champion Yellow No 2 / Glossy Sparkle Black, Glossy Sparkle Black / Pearl Glacier White and Glossy Sparkle Black. These colours are same as Avenis 125 with Ride Connect system.

It will be powered by the same 125cc air-cooled engine that is capable of generating 8.7 bhp of peak power and 10 Nm of peak torque, mated to a CVT. Notable features include LED headlights, LED tail lights, a fully digital instrument cluster without Bluetooth, large under-seat storage and more.