2025 Suzuki Gixxer 150, Gixxer 250, Gixxer SF250 – New Colours, Updates

While new colours have been introduced for Gixxer 150, 250 and SF250, prices and hardware specs are the same as earlier

In Japan, Suzuki has introduced the updated 2025 versions of the Gixxer 150, Gixxer 250 and Gixxer SF250. These bikes are manufactured in India and exported to Japan. Enthusiasts can now access fresh colour options, available in both dual-tone and monotone themes. Let’s take a closer look.

2025 Suzuki Gixxer 150

Suzuki Gixxer 150 2025 model continues to be available at a starting price of 385,000 yen (Rs 2.20 lakh). Dual-tone colour options include Triton Blue Metallic/Pearl Glacier White and Oort Gray Metallic/Rush Green Metallic. Folks who prefer a single-tone finish can go with the Glass Sparkle Black colour variant.

Engine and other hardware for 2025 Suzuki Gixxer 150 remain the same as earlier. The bike utilizes a 154 cc, single cylinder, air cooled SOHC engine that generates 13 PS and 13 Nm of torque. It is paired with a 5-speed gearbox.

As per the WMTC standards, the bike has fuel efficiency of 50 km/l. Seat height of 795 mm and a lightweight profile at 139 kg make the Gixxer 150 an agile performer across urban environments. The bike can also be fun to ride across the highways.

Gixxer 150 can carry 12 litres of fuel. It is offered with disc brakes at both ends. The 17-inch front and rear wheels are wrapped in 100/80 and 140/60 tubeless tyres, respectively.

2025 Suzuki Gixxer 250 / Gixxer SF 250

Both these bikes share the same colour options. Dual-tone colour options include Triton Blue Metallic/Pearl Glacier White and Matte Bordeaux Red Metallic/Matte Black Metallic No.2. The sole monotone shade available is the Matte Black Metallic No.2.

Equipment list is largely the same for both Gixxer 250 and Gixxer SF250. Power is supplied via a 249 cc, single cylinder, oil cooled SOHC engine that generates 26 PS and 22 Nm. The bike has a 6-speed gearbox. Rated fuel efficiency is 34.5 km/l, as per WMTC standards. While seat height of 800 mm is the same for both bikes, the Gixxer SF250 is 4 kg heavier, weighing 158 kg. Much of this additional weight is likely from the SF250’s fairing. Both bikes have the same ground clearance of 165 mm.

Suzuki Gixxer 250 and SF250 are equipped with a 12-litre fuel tank. The bikes have 17-inch wheels, wrapped in 110/70 front and 150/60 rear tubeless tyres. Both ends have disc brakes. 2025 Suzuki Gixxer 250 and SF250 are available at a starting price of 481,800 yen (Rs 2.76 lakh) and 514,800 yen (Rs 2.95 lakh), respectively. These prices are the same as earlier.

For the Indian market, Suzuki already updated the Gixxer 150, Gixxer SF150, Gixxer 250 and Gixxer SF250 with new colours earlier this year in January. The colour options are the same as recently introduced in Japan. The Gixxer and Gixxer SF are available at a starting price of Rs 1.38 lakh and Rs 1.47 lakh, respectively. Gixxer 250 and Gixxer SF250 are available at Rs 1.98 lakh and Rs 2.07 lakh, respectively. In January, Suzuki had also updated the colour options for V-Strom SX. The bike is available at Rs 2.16 lakh. All these Suzuki bikes are now OBD-2B compliant.