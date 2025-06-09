2025 Suzuki GSX-8R Launch Price Rs 9.25L – Three Colours

After launching the 2025 V-Strom 800DE in the country, Suzuki Motorcycle India has turned its gaze towards their middle-weight supersport offering. We’re talking about GSX-8R, which has been updated to MY25 version with necessary updates and revisions to make it compliant with latest emission norms in effect in India.

2025 Suzuki GSX-8R Launch

GSX-8R by Suzuki has been a popular middle-weight supersport offering across the world. It offers a decent blend between price and performance, allowing motorcycling enthusiasts to push themselves. While it is a supersport machine, it also offers excellent touring capability, making it sort of a sports tourer.

This versatility along with Suzuki’s reliability makes GSX-8R a robust offering. The company has updated this motorcycle in India for MY25 version with a few changes to its powertrain, making it compliant with the latest BS6 P2 OBD2B emission standards set forth by Indian Government which took effect from April 2025.

Where pricing is concerned, 2025 Suzuki GSX-8R is priced at Rs 9.25 lakh (Ex-sh). There are three colours to choose from – Metallic Triton Blue, Metallic Matte Sword Silver, and Metallic Matte Black No 2. Updated Suzuki GSX-8R is available at all Suzuki big bike dealerships across the country.

Updated Engine

It continues to be powered by the same 776cc parallel-twin liquid-cooled DOHC 4V/cyl engine as before, but it has been updated to comply with the latest BS6 P2 OBD2B emission norms. It has a 270-degree crank that is capable of developing 82 bhp of peak power at 8,500 RPM and 78 Nm at 6,800 RPM.

This engine is mated to an Easy Start system, Ride-By-Wire Electronic throttle, a bi-directional quick shifter, slip and assist clutch and a 6-speed gearbox. Where features are concerned, 2025 Suzuki GSX-8R gets vertically stacked LED headlights, a neatly integrated windshield, full fairing for wind protection, a fully digital colour instrument cluster and more.

Electronic riding aids include Suzuki Intelligent Ride System, Suzuki Drive Mode Selector, Suzuki Traction Control System, dual-channel ABS and more. Premium componentry includes Showa SFF-BP USD telescopic front forks, rear mono-shock, dual disc brake setup at the front with dual 4-piston radial callipers, 17-inch cast aluminium wheels wrapped with Dunlop RoadSport 2 tyres and more.

Statement from Suzuki

Commenting on this, Mr. Deepak Mutreja, Vice President – Sales & Marketing, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. said, “The OBD-2B update on the GSX-8R enhances its performance with improved emission monitoring, keeping it aligned with the latest regulatory requirements. This ensures that customers continue to enjoy a refined and responsive riding experience that also meets evolving environmental standards.”