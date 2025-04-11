2025 Suzuki Hayabusa Updated – Gets 3 New Colours

For MY25, Suzuki Motorcycle India has just updated the mighty Hayabusa. With this update the company has brought India’s favourite “Dhoom Bike” to the latest emission standards. Along with that, Suzuki is offering new and exciting colourways with 2025 Hayabusa to entice buyers into choosing the legendary Busa.

2025 Suzuki Hayabusa Updated

Where pricing is concerned, 2025 Suzuki Hayabusa can be yours for Rs 16.9 lakh (Ex-sh). This is the flagship motorcycle for Suzuki in India and has been a shining beacon and sort of a holy grail for motorcycling enthusiasts For 2025, Suzuki Motorcycle India is offering three exciting dual-tone colourways with this motorcycle.

New colour options include Metallic Mat Steel Green/Glass Sparkle Black, Glass Sparkle Black/Metallic Mat Titanium Silver and Metallic Mystic Silver/Pearl Vigor Blue. These new colourways enhance the overall look and appeal of this Peregrine Falcon and will continue to be an aspiring motorcycle for many.

The main highlight of this update is that Suzuki Motorcycle India has updated Hayabusa’s engine to meet the new BS6 P2 OBD-2B emission standards that the Indian Government mandated on all vehicles sold in India post April 1st. These new emission standards are stricter and more stringent in their nature.

Speaking of Hayabusa’s engine, it is equipped with a fire-breathing 1,340cc in-line 4-cylinder DOHC liquid-cooled engine. Performance metrics on this engine fall in bonkers territory as it is capable of generating 190 PS of peak power and 150 Nm of peak torque, mated to a quickshifter and a 6-speed gearbox.

Legendary Busa Updated!

This engine and Hayabusa’s wind tunnel tested aerodynamic design ensures it can reach 300 km/h, making it among the fastest production road-going motorcycles on sale. There is a broad wave of torque on this powertrain that promises effortless acceleration and blistering performance whenever required.

2025 Suzuki Hayabusa gets top-of-the-line components owing to its legendary status. Notable elements include Suzuki Ram Air Direct ducts, KYB USD telescopic front forks, Battlax Hypersports 22 tyres, Brembo Stylema 4-Piston front brake calipers and more. Electronic rider aids include Launch Control, Cruise Control, Track Traction Control and many more.

Statement from Suzuki Motorcycle India

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Deepak Mutreja, Vice President – Sales & Marketing, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. said, “The Suzuki Hayabusa holds a special place in the hearts of motorcycle enthusiasts across the globe. With the introduction of three new colour combinations and the transition to the OBD-2B compliance, we look forward to captivating customers with a product that stays true to its legacy while meeting today’s riding needs.”