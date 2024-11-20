2025 Suzuki Hayabusa Updated With New Exciting Colours

With the launch of 2025 Suzuki Hayabusa, there are three new exciting colours that aim to uplift the bike’s appeal than previous ones

Ever since its inception, Suzuki Hayabusa has been an absolute phenomenon. This Peregrin Falcon has been the talk of motorcycling town for a long time and continues to be so in the future, owing to its legendary status and incredible cult following. For MY25, Suzuki has updated this speed demon with three new colours expanding its colour palette.

2025 Suzuki Hayabusa Updated

One of the major players in spiralling speed wars, Suzuki Hayabusa has been a fan favourite. More so than its immediate rivals who indulged in said speed wars. In India, Suzuki Hayabusa has a special fan base owing to its appearances in iconic Bollywood movie, Dhoom, garnering the title ‘Dhoom Bike’.

Currently in its third generation model, Hayabusa is one of the most capable sports tourers money can buy. For MY25, Suzuki has offered Hayabusa three new colours to uplift overall appearance. There is no word whether these colours will be offered by Suzuki Motorcycle India for Indian buyers.

New colours in question are Metallic Mat Steel Green / Glass Sparkle Black (C0T), Glass Sparkle Black / Metallic Mat Titanium Silver (BLG) and Metallic Mystic Silver / Pearl Vigor Blue (ASU). The Metallic Mat Steel Green / Glass Sparkle Black (C0T) shade seems to be the new highlight and it looks rather nice.

Especially coupled with the Glass Sparkle Black contrasting elements, overall design looks more impactful in this lovely shade of Green. However, Glass Sparkle Black / Metallic Mat Titanium Silver (BLG) looks more premium and luxurious owing to its Titanium Silver contrasting elements over the Black. Like a jewellery, if you may.

What are the other changes?

Apart from these new colours, 2025 Suzuki Hayabusa stays as is mechanically. A grotesque in motorcycle engineering and an absolute legend. It continues to be powered by the same 1340cc 4-cylinder DOHC 4V/cyl engine that can churn out 190 bhp of peak power and 142 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Aerodynamic fairing on Suzuki Hayabusa is extensively tested in a wind tunnel to cut through air like a hot knife through butter. Top speed on Hayabusa is still 299 km/h, honouring the Gentlemen’s Accord to end the speed wars.

With 3rd generation Hayabusa, Suzuki has implemented more modern instrumentation than before and gets overhauled componentry. Rider aids like S.I.R.S. (Suzuki Intelligent Ride System) and the twin-spar aluminium frame suspended by fully-adjustable KYB 43mm USD front forks and rear shock absorbers, Brembo Stylema 4-pot front callipers, are some of the notable elements.