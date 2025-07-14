2025 Suzuki Jimny To Debut In August – Hybrid Engine In The Works?

Suzuki Jimny debuted in 2018, making it a 7 year old vehicle. Apart from a few occasional farewell special editions, Jimny has been kept intact for 7 years. While the charm of the 4th generation model has not faded away, Suzuki is working on a mid-life refresh of Jimny that will break covers in August 2025, as per a report by Creative Trend.

2025 Suzuki Jimny

Soon after its launch in 2018 as the 4th Generation model, Suzuki Jimny became a global sensation owing to cute-sy off-roader look and Kei car appeal. Smallness and lightness worked in its favour during off-road terrains, making it popular with off-road enthusiasts too. The spirit of Jimny’s legacy was reborn with modern technology and the reaction was quite positive.

Being a 7 year old vehicle globally, Suzuki Jimny is up for a mid-life update and the company is reportedly working on one that will break covers in August 2025. As per speculations, Suzuki will not revise the design all that much, which is not a bad decision to keep Jimny looking the same way it currently does.

The company will work on improving on the safety credentials and probably infusing more features and technology to bring it in line with modern times. Both 3-Door Jimny with 0.6L Turbo Petrol engine and Jimny Sierra with 1.5L NA Petrol engine along with 5-Door Jimny Nomade (made in India) will share the new Suzuki Safety Support.

This dual-camera equipped ADAS system will unlock automatic emergency braking feature, which is mandated in many markets like Australia. Variants equipped with an automatic gearbox will come with more ADAS features including adaptive cruise control and others. Reverse braking support and rear cross traffic alert may be part of this package too.

Hybrid Engine for Europe?

Owing to its powertrain and emission standard constraints, Jimny is not on sale in many major markets like Europe and UK. To bypass the emission standard constraint, Suzuki is selling Jimny as a light commercial vehicle with rear seat removed and a physical barrier installed between front and rear zones in these markets.

Suzuki is expected to re-launch Jimny in full grandeur with a new Hybrid engine, which will cater to the latest stringent emission standards. The latest report does not confirm any developments of a Hybrid powertrain with this update of Jimny which is slated to debut next month in August 2025.

Source