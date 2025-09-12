2025 Suzuki Swift ANCAP Crash Safety Rating 3 Stars, Up From 1 Star

One of the world’s most popular hatchbacks, Suzuki Swift, was updated to its latest generation model. Since then, Suzuki Swift has been crash tested by NCAP agencies to find mixed results as Euro NCAP awarded Swift with 3 Stars, while Australia NCAP gave it just 1 Star, owing to safety discrepancies between Euro-spec model and Australia-spec model.

The Australia-spec model was tested in December 2024 and was awarded 1 Star crash safety rating by ANCAP. Now, there have been changes to Australia-spec Suzuki Swift (not confirmed by ANCAP or Suzuki). This has commanded a revised crash safety score as the 2025 Suzuki Swift now scores 3 Stars in ANCAP crash tests, in line with Euro NCAP crash test ratings.

2025 Suzuki Swift ANCAP

The first thing to note here is that there are no pricing and specification changes to Australia-spec model beyond a few safety upgrades. These safety upgrades have garnered it a rather respectable 3 Star crash rating from ANCAP, which used to be just 1 Star for the same generation model, without these added safety reinforcements.

The changes are reflected in models with sales date from September 2025 onwards and build dates of August 2025 and onwards. The new 3 Star rating is applicable on all variants offered with Swift manufactured from August 2025 onwards with VIN ~250001. All vehicles made till August 2025, will continue with the same 1 Star crash safety rating.

Frontal, side and curtain airbags are offered as standard fitment across the variant range and a centre airbag between both front occupants is absent altogether. Notable safety features include AEB (Auto Emergency Braking) with car-to-car AEB, junction AEB and vulnerable road user AEB, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, emergency lane keeping, speed assist system and others are standard.

3 Star Crash Safety Rating

In Adult Occupant Protection tests, 2025 Suzuki Swift has scored a respectable 67% as it bagged 26.87 / 40 points. In Child Occupant Protection tests, Swift saw a 65% score as it bagged 32.28 / 49 points. Vulnerable Road User Protection was rather good with 76% by scoring 48 / 63 points.

Safety Assist test results yielded 55% as Swift scored 10.03 / 18 points. Within the safety assist technologies ANCAP results highlighted that 2025 Suzuki Swift misses out on AEB during backover situations. Except for a few details here and there, Suzuki Swift’s Euro NCAP and ANCAP ratings are mostly the same now. In India, Maruti Suzuki Swift (4th Gen model) is yet to be crash tested by agencies like Global NCAP and Bharat NCAP.

