2025 Suzuki Swift Sport Engine Details Leak – 150 PS, Mild Hybrid, 6MT/6AT

Across international markets, new Suzuki Swift Sport is expected to be launched later this year or early 2025

After launching the 4th-gen Swift, Suzuki is working on the new 2025 Swift Sport model. The Swift Sport model is known for its high-performance capabilities and also gets improved styling and additional features. Ahead of its launch, details about the new Suzuki Swift Sport’s engine have been revealed.

New Suzuki Swift Sport engine specs

4th-gen Swift standard model now comes with a new 1.2-litre Z-series engine that offers best-in-segment fuel efficiency and great low-end torque of 111.7 Nm. In comparison, the new 2025 Swift Sport gets a 48-volt mild-hybrid setup, while retaining the earlier 1.4 litre turbocharged inline-four-cylinder petrol engine. While the earlier engine has been retained, it has received major updates to boost its performance.

Power and torque output of the 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine is 150 PS and 240 Nm. The electric drive motor contributes an additional 15 PS and 59 Nm. As is evident, these numbers are significantly higher than the standard 4th-gen Swift model. India-spec new Swift has power output of 81.58 PS. New 2025 Swift Sport will continue to be available with transmission choices of 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic. It will have a front wheel drive layout.

Dimensionally, the new Swift Sport will be 3,990 mm long, 1,750 mm wide and 1,500 mm tall. It will have a wheelbase of 2,450 mm. In comparison, India-spec 4th-gen Swift standard model is 3,860 mm long, 1,735 mm wide and 1,520 mm tall. Wheelbase is the same for both models. It has also been revealed that 2025 Swift Sport will have a kerb weight of 960 kg.

This is lighter than the outgoing model, something that will improve the vehicle’s power to weight ratio. Plus, it’s already mentioned that the mild-hybrid setup will be adding more power and torque. New Swift Sport will thus be a lot more fun to ride, even though it continues with the earlier engine.

Swift Sport India launch

Maruti Suzuki currently does not have any plans to launch the Swift Sport in India. Even though enthusiasts will be interested in trying out the new Swift Sport, sales possibilities are fairly limited. Swift Sport does not seem to be a viable product for the Indian market. In Japan, the new 2025 Swift Sport is expected to be offered in the price range of 2.3 million to 2.5 million yen (Rs 13.56 lakh to Rs 14.74 lakh). In comparison, the standard 4th-gen Swift model in India is available in the price range of Rs 6.49 lakh to Rs 9.49 lakh.

Suzuki to focus on multiple fuel options

For the next ten years, Suzuki will focus on other carbon-neutral fuels in addition to stepping up focus on electric vehicles. While specific details have not been provided, the list of carbon-neutral fuels include biogas, biofuels, synthetic fuels and hydrogen. Going forward Suzuki will also focus on sustainable development vehicles (SDVs). The idea is to minimize waste throughout the complete lifecycle of the vehicle. To achieve that, eco-friendly technologies are used that reduce environmental impact.

Another focus area is weight reduction, something that will reduce fuel consumption and subsequently carbon emissions. Some of these technologies will be seen with the new Swift Sport’s HEARTECT platform. It is evident that the new Swift Sport aligns with Suzuki’s long-term goals and is not just an improvement in styling, features and engine performance.

Source